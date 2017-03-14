Cane Beating Sends Man to Hospital, Small Fire Near Freeway

A man who was beaten with a walking cane during an altercation on Monday afternoon was sent to the hospital and his attacker arrested. Police report that the victim and the suspect, a 36-year-old man, were involved in an argument sometime around 2 p.m. near 19th Street and Potrero Avenue when the latter struck the victim over the head with his cane. Police officers who responded to the incident placed the suspect under arrest.

San Francisco firefighters and police responded to reports of a man lighting debris on fire near 13th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Tuesday morning. The man had reportedly picked up the burning debris and used it to damage a nearby vehicle. By the time police arrived at the scene, the suspect had fled, evading arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.