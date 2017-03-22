Bar San Pancho kicks off baseball season with new mural

A portion of the new Giants mural at Bar San Pancho by Sam Flores and Ronnie Buders. Photo by Laura Wenus

Bar San Pancho on 16th and Guerrero streets is celebrating the completion of a new mural on its Guerrero Street side today, dedicated to the San Francisco Giants and baseball.

Artists Sam Flores and Ronnie Buders collaborated on the work.

The bar is celebrating with palomas and a Giants-themed beer from Anchor Brewing as well as a fried buffalo chicken taco reportedly favored by the teams CEO. Their party takes place Wednesday, March 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bar San Pancho, 3198 16th St.