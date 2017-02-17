Man Attacked with Machete, Tent Blaze in SF Mission

A 42-year-old man was attacked with a machete in a brutal Valentine’s Day robbery. The man was walking near Cesar Chavez and Harrison streets at 9:30 p.m. A man approached, and started yelling at him. The stranger began swinging at the victim with a machete, striking him in the face and causing him to fall to the ground, according to police reports.

The victim then saw three more suspects join his attacker, and the group began kicking the victim while on the ground. During the struggle, one of the suspects rummaged through the victim’s pant pockets, stealing his money.

The group fled on foot in an unknown direction, and the victim walked to a nearby hospital where his injuries were treated. Police have not reported any arrests in connection with the attack.

Encampment blaze

Firefighters responded to a fire on Wednesday evening that started in a tent around 9 p.m. and spread to two vehicles. The tent housed two women, 26 and 49 years old, near the intersection of Folsom and 19th streets, who were not injured in the blaze. It is unclear how the fire started, and fire officials were able to put it out on arrival, according to police reports.

A robbery and an attempted burglary

Minutes after midnight on Thursday, a 38-year-old woman was attacked and robbed by three unidentified men near 22nd Street and Potrero Avenue. The group of men approached the woman from behind and pushed her to the ground, and according to police reports, one of the suspects took the woman’s cell phone and wallet. All three then fled in an unknown direction, evading arrest. The woman was not injured in the attack.

At 5 a.m. on Thursday, a 54-year-old woman woke up in her home near 23rd and Florida streets to find a man estimated to be in his mid-20s standing in her living room. The woman did not know the man, who fled once she confronted him. The woman did not report any of her property as missing, and police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.