The Mission Does Mardi Gras

Venues around the city have announced special events for Fat Tuesday, but the Mission in particular is bursting with activity:

Carnaval San Francisco is hosting live samba drummers and dancers, as well as salsa, soca, cumbia and rumba at five different venues in the neighborhood. Balancoire, the Make out Room, the Latin American Club, Bissap Baobab, and Cha Cha Cha will all participate. Pangea Futbol Club will play latin fusion from 7-9 p.m. at Bissap Baobab and Carragua’o will play Cuban usic from 8:30-10:00 pm at Cha Cha Cha less than a block away.

Pangea Futbol Club’s frontman Damian Nunez will lead a parade along Mission Street starting at about 6 p.m. at Bissap Baobab and heading to Balancoire, then returning.

Over at The Vestry and The Chapel, Brass Band Mission will provide the tunes for a Mardi Gras party starting at 7 p.m., with a performance by Joseph “Zigaboo” Modeliste of The Meters fame, featuring DJ Harry Duncan, to follow.

Down on 24th Street, enjoy some muffulettas, gumbo, and New Orleans music with a special Fat Tuesday edition of the recurring Music for Ghosts event at Pop’s Bar.

Where it’s at:

Balancoire: 2565 Mission St

Make Out Room: 3225 22nd St

Latin American Club: 3286 22nd St

Bissap Baobab: 3372 19th St

Cha Cha Cha: 2327 Mission St

Pop’s Bar: 2800 24th St.

The Chapel: 777 Valencia St

Let us know if we’ve missed anything!