Tech Shuttles Approved (SF Gate)

SF Gate reports that the tech shuttles have been approved as permanent city fixtures.

San Francisco’s corporate shuttles, maligned as sleek private buses full of tech-industry gentrifiers as often as they’re praised for taking cars off the streets, are here to stay. So is a citywide system designed to control the shuttles and let them share Muni stops.

Municipal Transportation Agency directors voted unanimously Tuesday, after about an hour of public debate, to grant final approval to the shuttle plan currently in effect. It allows shuttles to use a maximum of 125 bus stops, some shared with Muni, some in white-painted curb zones, in exchange for a $7.31 fee charged every time they stop to pick up or drop off passengers. READ MORE