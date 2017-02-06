Small Fire on Dorland St. Leaves Man Critically Injured

A fire that broke out inside 255 Dorland Street just after 1 p.m. on Saturday sent one man to the hospital, and he remains in critical condition.

When firefighters from Engine 7 found the resident of the room, he had no pulse. According to Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter, firefighters were able to get the man out of the building, and medics from Medic 77 performed CPR and were able to resuscitate him and transport him to San Francisco General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The fire, which is under investigation, remained isolated to one room in the building, said Baxter

No other injuries were reported, and no one was displaced. The damage remained limited to the room where the fire originated.

