Protest Posters Take Aim at “President” Bannon

A group of six media workers around the country have chosen to mark Presidents’ Day with posters aimed at Steve Bannon, the far-right, nationalist Breitbart editor turned top presidential adviser.

They’ve started a social media and poster campaign aimed at “President Bannon,” a reference to fears that Bannon’s radical right-wing ideology and extraordinary influence make him disproportionately powerful.

“He’s like Wormtongue from Lord Of The Rings, but nobody in his purview is noble,” the organizers wrote on their site. “So, here we are forming our own “We Just Want Sh*t To Be Sane” Super PAC. And protecting what our grandparents and parents (of all political leanings) have literally fought to build. Not on our watch, Bannon.”

The posters are going up on billboards across the country, including at multiple locations in the Mission. Installation is expected to be complete by the end of the day.

