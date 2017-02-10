Police Impersonator Arrested, Multiple Violent Assaults in SF Mission

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for attempted kidnapping and for impersonating a police officer. According to police reports, the suspect threatened a 38-year-old man and demanded that the victim take him to a local hotel sometime around 7 a.m. It is unclear if the two men knew each other.

After the victim refused to comply, the suspect brandished a gun and forced him to drive eastbound on 17th Street to Noe Street. At the corner of Noe and Market streets, the suspect then ordered the victim to sit, telling him to not move and threatening the victim that he would shoot him if he runs.

The suspect then told the victim to hand over his car keys, but the latter again refused. After a witness who observed the incident called 911, the suspect approached the witness, flashed a security badge and claimed that he was a police officer. Police arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and detained the suspect.

Group Robbery in SF Mission

An 18-year-old man was robbed at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday by a group of six men, all estimated to be between 16 and 17 years old and armed with a knife and a handgun, according to police reports. The group surrounded the 18-year-old near the intersection of 18th and Valencia streets, pushed him into a wall while one of the suspects threatened him with a knife and another with the handgun. A third suspect then proceeded to rob the 18-year-old, taking his cell phone and clothing.

Five of the suspects fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle, while the sixth suspect fled on foot. The victim was not injured and no arrests have been reported.

A String of Assaults on Thursday

Police made another arrest on Thursday in connection to an assault on a Muni bus. The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m. near Guerrero and Market streets when a 31-year-old man began verbally harassing a 19-year-old man on the bus. The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation during which the 31-year-old struck the victim with brass knuckles, and then attempted to flee the area.

Police found both the victim and the suspect near the scene of the incident and arrested the latter. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, a female in her 20’s attacked a 55-year-old man – the attack sent the victim to the hospital. It is unclear what provoked the incident that occurred outside of a business near 16th and Bryant streets. Police report that the woman punched and pushed the victim to the ground before fleeing the scene, evading arrest.

A bouncer of an establishment near 16th and Mission streets was arrested for battery on Thursday evening after striking a 26-year-old patron, according to police reports. An argument between the patron and the bouncer outside of the establishment around 10:30 p.m. escalated when the patron reportedly grabbed the bouncer, who then struck the patron.

Police who arrived at the scene arrested the bouncer, while the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.