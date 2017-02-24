Mission Police Station Captain Promoted To Commander

The San Francisco Police Department announced yesterday the promotion of six command staff members to new leadership positions – among them is Mission Station’s captain, Daniel Perea.

Perea will be assuming the rank of commander, although it is unclear when his promotion will take effect. A spokesperson for the department said on Friday that the department is actively trying to fill the position, and that the station’s highest ranking officer will assume the role of acting captain of Mission Station until a replacement is found.

In a statement issued by the department, Police Chief William Scott said that the new structure is “about organizational effectiveness and putting in place a team that will give the Department the best opportunity to implement the reforms in a successful and a sustainable way while maintaining public safety.”

Perea has been on the force for 26 years and captain of Mission Station since 2014.