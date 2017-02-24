Man in Critical Condition After Hammer Attack in SF Mission

A 55-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition on Friday morning after he was assaulted with a hammer. The assault occurred at 12:40 a.m. at the intersection of Division and Brannan streets. According to police reports, the victim was involved in an altercation with a family member when the suspect, a 49-year-old man, stepped in to stop it.

The victim then directed his anger at the suspect and, while confronting him, the suspect picked up a hammer and hit the victim. The suspect fled the scene and police have not made an arrest.

Several hours later, at 4:57 a.m., a 58-year-old man was assaulted near the intersection of 24th and Mission streets and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police report that a 40-year-old man started a verbal argument with the victim, then struck him. As the victim fell to the ground, the suspect again hit the victim’s leg. The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction, evading arrest.

Police also report a robbery at 12:50 a.m. on Thursday. The incident occurred near 22nd and Mission streets, where a 37-year-old man was approached by a a women and a man, both estimated to be in their early to mid-30s. The pair robbed the man of his wallet, cell phone and tablet, and fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle driven by a third female suspect. No arrests have been made.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.