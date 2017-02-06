Man Arrested For Hurling Glass at Bartender, Woman Robbed in SF Mission

File photo.
By Posted

A 47-year-old woman was attacked and robbed near 24th and Shotwell streets on Saturday. At about 9:30 p.m., the assailant, a man between the ages of 25 and 30, walked up to the woman from behind, grabbed her and threw her to the ground before robbing her of her purse, wallet, and cell phone, according to police reports.

The woman sustained back injuries but declined medical attention, and the suspect reportedly fled in an unknown direction in an unidentified vehicle.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Sunday for throwing a glass at a bartender at an establishment near 22nd and Mission streets. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was making a drink at approximately 1 a.m. when he felt something hit his head, police report.

A security guard informed the victim that the suspect had tossed a glass at him, and restrained the suspect until he was taken into custody by police.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found hereVictims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

Filed under: Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission, Topics, Trouble

Tagged: , , ,

You may also like:

Post a comment

We’ve changed our comments policy. Why? Anonymity breeds boorishness. At Mission Local, we know a lot of our readers personally and whether we agree with you or not on this or that issue, we have invariably found you to be decent, well-meaning, people. The kind of readers we like to have for neighbors. We know the thoughts and opinions of the majority of our readers are not accurately reflected in the sampling we see in our comments. We don’t know why people have a difficult time commenting in an open and respectful way on the internet, but we do feel the anonymity we have afforded only contributes to the problem. Moreover, it does nothing for building community, forging bridges. Therefore and forthwith: You can sign in through Facebook to comment or you can register on our site, but you must use your full name. All other comments will be zapped. If you use your full name and still insult or defame another reader, the author or anyone else, we’ll zap those too. We hope this encourages readers who have felt unwelcome in our comments section to contribute their insights.

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy