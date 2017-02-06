Man Arrested For Hurling Glass at Bartender, Woman Robbed in SF Mission

A 47-year-old woman was attacked and robbed near 24th and Shotwell streets on Saturday. At about 9:30 p.m., the assailant, a man between the ages of 25 and 30, walked up to the woman from behind, grabbed her and threw her to the ground before robbing her of her purse, wallet, and cell phone, according to police reports.

The woman sustained back injuries but declined medical attention, and the suspect reportedly fled in an unknown direction in an unidentified vehicle.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Sunday for throwing a glass at a bartender at an establishment near 22nd and Mission streets. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was making a drink at approximately 1 a.m. when he felt something hit his head, police report.

A security guard informed the victim that the suspect had tossed a glass at him, and restrained the suspect until he was taken into custody by police.

