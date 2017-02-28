Gloria Steinem and Lateefah Simon Will be in the Mission Monday

Our friends at the Women’s Building have announced that Gloria Steinem and Lateefah Simon will kick off their speaker series at 10 a.m on Monday, March 6 at the Brava Theater. Tickets are here.

A Life of Activism: A Conversation and Call to Action

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (February 28, 2017) – The Women’s Building is proud to kick off a Speaker Series with Gloria Steinem – author, activist and legend of the Women’s Rights Movement. Moderated by Lateefah Simon, MacArthur Genius Fellow and President of the Akonadi Foundation, this conversation will be about Gloria’s reflections on a life of activism and a call to action.

The event will be held in the Mission’s historical Brava Theatre; A sister organization in the Mission operated by Brava for Women in the Arts. Through this series, The Women’s Building will feature inspiring women, activate leaders from all backgrounds and raise funds to support our increased commitment to advocacy.

The Women’s Building is the first women-owned and operated community center in the U.S. and has been an integral part of the Mission District’s community. Since 1971, it has sponsored and incubated 170 emerging women’s organizations, opened its doors to more than 1,000,000 women and has served as a beacon of hope and stability for San Francisco’s diverse community.

Teresa Mejia, Executive Director of The Women’s Building said, “We are proud to host two of our biggest champions and friends to the The Women’s Building, Gloria Steinem and Lateefah Simon. As pioneers of the civil rights and women’s movements, we look forward to having an enlightening conversation and a call to action about how we can uplift women and our communities.”

With the results of 2016’s election, activism is stronger than ever. How can women and communities take this moment in history to help communities heal and grow? How can this new wave of activism surpass the challenges presented by a new presidency, that at it’s core, excludes women and communities of color? What can we learn from civil rights leaders like Gloria Steinem and Lateefah Simon?

As the New Yorker put it, Steinem “[brings], as a writer, an organizer, and an activist, the then radical conviction that gender, race, class, age, and ethnicity were all targets of inequality, and belong together in any over-arching struggle for human and civil rights.”

Join us for this historic event. Additional donations are greatly appreciated and will benefit The Women’s Building programs that support vulnerable women and their families in our community.

For press inquiries, contact Laura Pereyra at lpereyra.ut@gmail.com.

When:

Monday, March 6, 2017

10am PT

Where:

Brava! for Women In the Arts

2781 24th Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Who:



Gloria Steinem is a writer, lecturer, political activist, and feminist organizer. She travels in this and other countries as an organizer and lecturer and is a frequent media spokeswoman on issues of equality. She is particularly interested in the shared origins of sex and race caste systems, gender roles and child abuse as roots of violence, non-violent conflict resolution, the cultures of indigenous peoples, and organizing across boundaries for peace and justice. She lives in New York City, and just published her first book in over twenty years.



Lateefah Simon is President of the Akonadi Foundation, an organization based in Oakland, that funds and nurtures racial justice movement building to eliminate structural racism and expand opportunity for youth of color. She is also a California State University Trustee, appointed by Governor Jerry Brown in 2016 to serve the largest public university system in the world.