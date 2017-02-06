Fire Strikes Harrison Street Apartment Building, Displaces One Tenant

Firefighters have subdued a small fire at a residential building at 2615-19 Harrison St., near 22nd Street. The fire broke out sometime around 4 p.m. on Monday, with no injuries reported and one resident displaced.

It is unclear how many people live in the two-story, four-unit building, and fire officials on scene reported that the fire damage is limited to one room.

The unit in which the fire broke out housed four people, including Shannon Glasheem, who is a roommate of the displaced tenant.

Galsheem said she saw “smoke pouring out of the door,” of the room, grabbed her dog and some sneakers, and ran out while on the phone with emergency services about the blaze in her apartment.

Glasheem said that she had been scheduled to start work at 4 p.m., but had called out sick shortly before she noticed the smoke.

“I don’t even want to think about what would have happened if [I hadn’t been home],” she said.

Battalion Chief Charles Crane said that the source of the fire was likely “an electrical short” – presumably charred a fan atop a nightstand that had been brought outside the building – and that only one room sustained fire damage. By 5 p.m., all tenants were able to come and go from the building safely, though one tenant was displaced.

Blake Parkinson, a tenant of the unit across the hall from the on in which the fire occurred, said that the building is “older” and that he had been anticipating a fire, calling the afternoon blaze a “nightmare come true.”