Community Will Remember Artist Michael Roman at Coltrane Church Friday

Michael Roman, a prolific Chicano artist who died December 26, 2016 will be remembered and celebrated at the St. John Coltrane Church at 2097 Turk Street on Friday, February 17 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Roman created art incorporating stencils, paint, silkscreen and textiles. He worked with big names like Madonna, Santana, Betsey Johnson, and Kate Spade. His colorful, vibrant and imaginative art features in the permanent collections of the Mexican Museum in San Francisco and the New York Textile Museum.

Roman’s edgy, colorful, and imaginative art often linked modern life to culture and tradition, and is in the permanent collection of the New York Textile Museum and San Francisco’s Mexican Museum, as well as in private collections. Lovd ones remembered him as generous, complex, and multilayered.

Speakers expected at the memorial, presided over by Archbishop Franzo King of the Coltrane Church, include Alejandro Murguía, Rene Yañez, Miguel Bustos, Corey Mason, Carlos Baron, John Santana, Daniel Melitta, Wendy Watson, Paula Tejeda and Victor Roman with Jorge Molina extending a traditional blessing. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Roman-wear, scarves, jackets and shirts with the artist’s designs, and expect to be photographed by Joe Ramos.

St. John Coltrane Church is located at 2097 Turk Street at the corner of Lyon.

Doors open at 6 PM. Memorial and reception is set for 7-10 PM.

Food and refreshments will be provided.

Donations in Michael’s memory may be directed to the Michael Roman GoFundMe campaign.