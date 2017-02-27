Car Passenger Shot in Arm in SF Mission

Police report a passenger in a car was shot in the arm early Monday morning. Three men in their early 20s were in a car traveling southbound on Shotwell Street from 19th Street at 1:02 a.m. on Monday morning when they heard loud pops. The oldest of the three men informed the others that he was injured, and one of them drove him to the hospital, where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injury.

Robbery with Chain

A 36-year-old man was getting out of his car at Osage Alley and 24th Street at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday when a man estimated to be in his late 20s approached and struck him several times with a small metal chain. The suspect then demanded the victim’s money, and the victim handed over his cell phone and wallet with a credit card and cash inside. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled southbound on Osage and was not arrested.

Car Fire

When he returned to his car parked on 14th and Stevenson streets at 11 p..m. on Saturday, a 36-year-old man found it had been burned. He called the police, who took a report, and found that firefighters had put the fire out the night before. No suspect information is available.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.