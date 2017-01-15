Zipcar Crashes into Dealership on 16th and South Van Ness

A Zipcar drove through the window of a San Francisco Honda dealership at 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on January 15, 2017. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros.

A Zipcar crashed into a used car dealership in the Mission District on Sunday evening, breaking a window and causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

It was unclear if there were any injuries. There were no witnesses on the scene at 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue, and the police did not immediately return requests for comment.

A black Zipcar sedan was being towed away from the scene at 8:30 p.m. about an hour after the initial crash. A manager of the San Francisco Honda dealership at 475 South Van Ness Ave. said he was not on-site for the crash but that the Zipcar had rammed through the window of the dealership after hitting another car. That car had already been towed away from the 76 gas station across the street.

He estimated the amount of damage to the dealership at $5,000-$10,000. He said the insurance company of the driver found at fault would likely cover the cost.

“It’s gonna be difficult for us now,” said Jey Mamedov, who also manages the business’s main location on Market Street and Van Ness Avenue. Mamedov said they would likely remain open, but that it would take some five days to repair the damage.

Since opening a few months back, the dealership has had its share of problems, Mamedov said. In December, he said, there was a double homicide at a tent encampment around the corner.

Currently, the dealership only sells used cars, but in about a year it will become the primary location for Honda in San Francisco because its Market Street location is being developed into 700-unit complex.

The crash was the second in the Mission on Sunday, after a GoCar slammed into a sedan at 24th Street and South Van Ness Avenue, throwing its two passengers from the car.