Valencia Street Salsa Venue, El Valenciano, For Sale

El Valenciano, located at 1153 Valencia St. Photo by Lola M. ChavezEl Valenciano, located at 1153 Valencia St. Photo by Lola M. Chavez
By Posted

Part dance hall, part bar and tapas restaurant, Valencia Street’s Latin music and dance venue, El Valenciano, is now for sale.

As Capp Street Crap reported on Monday, owner Victoria Vides has put the 4,500 square-foot space on the market for $525,000. The purchase comes complete with food and alcohol licenses and the venue’s rent and lease are negotiable, according to the Craigslist ad.

The ad lays out a “fantastic opportunity” to purchase the venue that hosts regular weekly DJ nights and dance parties at 1153 Valencia St., describing the venue as a “prime thriving location in the heart of the bustling Mission nightlife scene.”

“[The owner] wanted to retire – they’ve been in business for a long time,” said Jeff Appenrodt, a realtor at Laurel Realty and Investments, the firm that is handling the sale. Appenrodt added that Vides also owns the building that houses El Valenciano.

El Valenciano – or “El V,” as some patrons have lovingly dubbed it – opened on Valencia Street sometime in 1996. In 2010, owner Edgardo Vides, from El Salvador, died from a heart attack – the establishment has since remained in the Vides family, who also own and operate El Zocalo Restaurant in South San Francisco.

For years, El Valenciano has drawn crowds for its weekly salsa parties, welcoming rookie and seasoned dancers alike. On Wednesdays, the venue is known for its salsa social, featuring classes for beginners before yielding the dance floor to the pros. On Thursdays, Brazilian Night offers patrons the opportunity to learn Brazilian dances while sipping on caipirinhas.

It is unclear if the venue will divert from its Latin roots under new ownership. Vides could not be reached for comment by press time, but Appenrodt said that his firm is looking for “somebody who is a proven operator and will be a good tenant.”  

Filed under: Business, Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission, Topics

Tagged: , ,

You may also like:

Post a comment

We’ve changed our comments policy. Why? Anonymity breeds boorishness. At Mission Local, we know a lot of our readers personally and whether we agree with you or not on this or that issue, we have invariably found you to be decent, well-meaning, people. The kind of readers we like to have for neighbors. We know the thoughts and opinions of the majority of our readers are not accurately reflected in the sampling we see in our comments. We don’t know why people have a difficult time commenting in an open and respectful way on the internet, but we do feel the anonymity we have afforded only contributes to the problem. Moreover, it does nothing for building community, forging bridges. Therefore and forthwith: You can sign in through Facebook to comment or you can register on our site, but you must use your full name. All other comments will be zapped. If you use your full name and still insult or defame another reader, the author or anyone else, we’ll zap those too. We hope this encourages readers who have felt unwelcome in our comments section to contribute their insights.

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy