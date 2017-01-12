Valencia Street Salsa Venue, El Valenciano, For Sale

Part dance hall, part bar and tapas restaurant, Valencia Street’s Latin music and dance venue, El Valenciano, is now for sale.

As Capp Street Crap reported on Monday, owner Victoria Vides has put the 4,500 square-foot space on the market for $525,000. The purchase comes complete with food and alcohol licenses and the venue’s rent and lease are negotiable, according to the Craigslist ad.

The ad lays out a “fantastic opportunity” to purchase the venue that hosts regular weekly DJ nights and dance parties at 1153 Valencia St., describing the venue as a “prime thriving location in the heart of the bustling Mission nightlife scene.”

“[The owner] wanted to retire – they’ve been in business for a long time,” said Jeff Appenrodt, a realtor at Laurel Realty and Investments, the firm that is handling the sale. Appenrodt added that Vides also owns the building that houses El Valenciano.

El Valenciano – or “El V,” as some patrons have lovingly dubbed it – opened on Valencia Street sometime in 1996. In 2010, owner Edgardo Vides, from El Salvador, died from a heart attack – the establishment has since remained in the Vides family, who also own and operate El Zocalo Restaurant in South San Francisco.

For years, El Valenciano has drawn crowds for its weekly salsa parties, welcoming rookie and seasoned dancers alike. On Wednesdays, the venue is known for its salsa social, featuring classes for beginners before yielding the dance floor to the pros. On Thursdays, Brazilian Night offers patrons the opportunity to learn Brazilian dances while sipping on caipirinhas.

It is unclear if the venue will divert from its Latin roots under new ownership. Vides could not be reached for comment by press time, but Appenrodt said that his firm is looking for “somebody who is a proven operator and will be a good tenant.”