Trump Inaugural Protesters March Through the Mission

As several helicopters hovered overhead, some 200 protesters marched south on Mission Street and onto Civic Center.

Some held signs, “Show Us Your Tax Returns” and “Abort Unwanted Presidencies.”

Nearby on 19th Street, smoke clouded the entrance to a garage at 3500 19th St. on the corner of Valencia. The small fire appeared unrelated to the protest.

Firefighters on the scene were looking at a car parked inside.  There was no apparent damage to the building.

Meanwhile the protesters moved south toward 16th Street.

By 8:15 the protesters were near 14th Street chanting “Racist sexist anti gay Donald Trump go away.”

