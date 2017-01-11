Still A Workingman’s Headquarters

Photo by Elizabeth BellPhoto by Elizabeth Bell
By Posted

Workingman’s Headquarters, presumed closed forever, opened its doors briefly on New Year’s eve.

Although the brothers who own the handyman shop repeatedly refused to be written about (Mission Local asked on several occasions), a passerby noticed that the doors were open and took a few photographs.

Yelp reviews show a full five stars with decent reviews.  One yelper even commented on the brothers’ jackets: “brothers who look like they are as old as the sands of time, and walk around in these really awesome knee-length blue lab coats.”

Located at 2871 Mission Street, the Workingman’s Headquarters still remains a mystery.

Joe. Photo by Elizabeth Bell

Joe, one of the brothers. Photo by a contributor

Photo by Elizabeth Bell

Photo by a contributor

Photo by Elizabeth Bell

Pictured: an old photograph of the brothers outside the shop in 1934. Photo by a contributor

Filed under: Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Photography, Today's Mission

You may also like:

Post a comment

We’ve changed our comments policy. Why? Anonymity breeds boorishness. At Mission Local, we know a lot of our readers personally and whether we agree with you or not on this or that issue, we have invariably found you to be decent, well-meaning, people. The kind of readers we like to have for neighbors. We know the thoughts and opinions of the majority of our readers are not accurately reflected in the sampling we see in our comments. We don’t know why people have a difficult time commenting in an open and respectful way on the internet, but we do feel the anonymity we have afforded only contributes to the problem. Moreover, it does nothing for building community, forging bridges. Therefore and forthwith: You can sign in through Facebook to comment or you can register on our site, but you must use your full name. All other comments will be zapped. If you use your full name and still insult or defame another reader, the author or anyone else, we’ll zap those too. We hope this encourages readers who have felt unwelcome in our comments section to contribute their insights.

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy