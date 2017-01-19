Pedestrian Injury at South Van Ness and 20th Street

A reader sent video and reported this evening that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 6 p.m. at South Van Ness Avenue and 20th Street. The condition of the victim is unclear.
It is the third accident to happen on South Van Ness this week, he wrote.
When Muni put the heavily debated red carpet down Mission Street, I think Roberto and others were saying there are going to be more accidents on South Van Ness and Capp Streets. Is that being tracked, cause, just saying.