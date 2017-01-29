Lyft Donates $1M to ACLU (Tech Crunch)

Lyft Driver. Photo by Lydia Chávez
By Posted

Tech Crunch reports that Mission-based ride share company Lyft “has taken a strong stance against Trump’s new immigration actions and ban on Muslim refugees.”

In an email sent to users, Lyft noted that it is “firmly against these actions, and will not be silent to issues that threat the value of the community.”

This is one of the strongest statements against Trump’s unconstitutional executive orders from a tech company to date, and Lyft is also putting action behind its words: The ride hailing company also announced it will be donating $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) over the next four years. The ACLU filed suit against Trump’s administration for the refugee ban, and succeeded in getting a temporary stay of the order from a federal judge on Saturday. READ MORE

The Uber user who sent us this notice also let us know that she had zapped her Uber account and added Lyft.  Vox reports that this user is not the only one getting rid of Uber. 

  1. Chad Russo
    January 29, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Well, good for the ACLU and good for Lyft p.r. That’s a million bucks that won’t get off-shored. Lyft is the same scam as Uber, dependent on shifting all risk onto the public and drivers. Like Uber, the goal is to undercut and destroy the legal, regulated taxi industry. When that happens, you’re on your own.

