Indie Film Fest Returns to the Mission in February

The old marquee, with new neon green lights. Photo: Laura Waxmann / Mission Local.
By Posted

The Roxie Theater, Brava Theater Center, and the Alamo Drafthouse will play host to dozens of unique films during the annual SF Independent Film Festival February 2-16.

Films featured at the festival span genres from foreign to local, drama to comedy, documentary to forays into the bizarre – you can check out titles like “What’s Eating Zach Turnquist,” “Birdy Wouaf Wouaf,” “OMG, I’m a Robot!?!” and “Superpowerless”

And of course there are non-indie-film events. Swing by the Bad Art Gallery, where you can view “an art show curated from the finest dumpsters and flea markets.” Or play some Princess Bride bingo, or  watch The Big Lebowski with a shadow cast.

A full calendar of events is here.

