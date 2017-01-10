HUMP!, Amateur Porn Film Fest, Starts Showing in Mission

Dan Savage’s HUMP!, a touring film festival featuring porn shorts made by amateurs, will be coming to the Victoria Theater this Wednesday, January 11, for the first stop in its national tour.

Some of the films on the schedule this year: “Fuck on the Mount,” a short about an “adventurous couple” getting it on before some “gorgeous scenery;” “The Dream of the Fisherman’s Wife,” which features an octopus and a “lonely woman;” and “Summer Fuckation,” about a couple having sex, among other places, at Burning Man — a true San Francisco narrative.

From the festival’s website:

The festival features short dirty movies—each less than five minutes—all created by people who aren’t porn stars but want to be one for a weekend. The filmmakers and stars show us what they think is hot and sexy, creative and kinky, their ultimate turn-ons and their craziest fantasies. Our carefully curated program is a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes—all united by a shared spirit of sex-positivity.

The festival, which has been going since 2005, starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and goes until 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, with about half of the 11 showings already sold out. Buy your tickets — $28.80 each with fees — to the festival here.

If you don’t want to go to the film festival but do want a t-shirt featuring differently-shaped butts and the word “HUMP!” on it, you can buy the novelty item for $22 here.

2016-2017 HUMP! Teaser from HUMP! Film Festival on Vimeo.

  1. MPetrelis
    January 10, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    I support any and all programs at the Victoria Theater. Let’s hope there’s a decent to full house at this HUMP event.

