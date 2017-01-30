Ghost Ship Fire, Music Inspire Two Artists Exhibiting in SF Mission

Smith sees an overlap between art and music in his colorful abstract paintings. Photo by Joseph Johnston
By Posted

Two mini-exhibits in local coffeehouses are on our radar this week:

The death of friends in the Ghost Ship fire influenced two of Skott Cowgill’s paintings, which are on display at The Little Spot Café for the next few months. His strong colors and lines look good on the dark red walls of the café, and his art has appeared on many album covers.

Little Spot Café: 1199 South Van Ness @23rd St.
Hours: Mon-Fri 7:00 am – 3:30 pm; Sat-Sun 8:00 am – 3:30 pm.

Skott Cowgill. Photo by Joseph Johnston.

The deadly Oakland warehouse fire resulted in white ship addition to this sea scape. Photo by Joseph Johnston.

Josh Smith says for him, the inspiration for music and art come from the same source, and it is true that his paintings could be considered symphonies. Smith is both a musician, playing piano and guitar, and an artist. Two of his large canvases are currently on the walls of Revolution Café, where he has also performed. A closing reception is planned for Wednesday, February 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.

The Revolution Café: 3248 22nd St. at Bartlett.
Hours: Mon-Thu 9:00 am – 12:00 am; Fri-Sat 9:00 am – 2:00 am.

JoshSmith_ml

Smith creates his paintings in the basement and backyard of his house in the Excelsior District. Photo by Joseph Johnston

