Developments in Development: Decisions and Limbo

Developments in Development is a weekly column recapping real estate, business, planning, zoning and construction news.

The nuns have won! It only took 20,000 signatures and three hours of testimony from 20 or so people, but the Sisters of the Fraternite Notre Dame will open a soup kitchen on Mission Street near 16th Street. This has been a drama unfolding over the course of a year or so, which you can follow via Mission Local stories starting from a self-help mogul buying their space for them to the first rumblings of opposition to fears of blight.

More advances in feeding people (though in this case not for free): A reader reports construction is advancing swiftly at the Grocery Outlet planned for the former DeLano’s market on South Van Ness Avenue between 23rd and 24th streets. This was approved ages ago, but it seems things are getting underway.

On the other hand, the city seems to be going through a bit of indecision.

A 117-unit project at 23rd and Folsom streets was approved in September. Then it was appealed – on two fronts. One appeal was against the approval of the project’s environmental impact review and one was against its conditional use authorization. It was supposed to have been considered by the Board of Supervisors once already, and was up again on Tuesday, but it has been delayed again until mid-March. Why? Well, the conditional use appeal is reportedly being dropped. And the Planning Department is already busy studying the impacts of a similar project, also approved and then appealed, at 1515 South Van Ness – that appeal was upheld.

If that was hard to follow here’s the abridged version — the city is considering the impact of big housing projects on their surroundings, and two of those big projects now have to wait for the city to do so.

Similarly, the Planning Commision decided not to make a decision on whether to send a project at 198 Valencia back to the drawing board over concerns from a bar across the street that the building would block light to its outdoor beer garden. That discussion, too, took several hours before the commissioners called it quits and decided to postpone a decision.

Then there’s this item that probably has homeowners ready to tear their hair out: Who’s going to deal with all these trees? CBS reports that landlords are still on the hook for damaged and potentially dangerous trees. Wait, didn’t we vote to transfer street tree responsibility back to the city? Yep, but that doesn’t kick in until July. Plus, as Curbed points out, there’s a weird conundrum where owners might be hoping for the tree to be blown down entirely rather partially because they don’t end up on the hook.