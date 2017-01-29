Developments in Development: Catching Up

While the rest of San Francisco is caught up in a years-long flurry of construction activity, a lot where activists and tenants alike have waited for something to be developed for years continues to sit empty. Meanwhile, the people who used to live there before fire destroyed the building still aren’t sure what will happen to them two years later.

If you’re into getting involved with civic projects and neighborhood improvements but 77-page documents about planning policy aren’t really your cup of tea (everybody loves this stuff right? Right?), here is an alternative: Sign up to get a tree planted by Friends of the Urban Forest. A tree costs you roughly $135 and a Mission District planting day is scheduled for March 28. You can learn more here.

For everyone else, here is a little catch-up session of what’s planned for the Mission.

Dandelion Chocolate shared its vision this week for what they would like to build on 16th and Alabama streets. It’s going to a pretty big glass-and-concrete affair featuring office space, potentially a gym, and a rooftop pool. Here’s what transpired at their community meeting.

At a different meeting the same night, developers shared their ideas for what was once the motorcycle shop of Hap Jones on Valencia Street. That proposal includes a living wall along the alley, 44 units of housing, and a scooter shop. Full details here.

File this one under “Liberty Hill” and “Oops”: Socketsite Reports on how a “minor facade alteration” turned into completely stripping the facade of a home on Liberty Street. Tiny problem – that facade was deemed a historic resource, and the Historic Preservation Commission is expected to order the contractor to rebuild the historic facade based in part on historic photos.

If you’re wondering how rent prices plateauing after a flurry of construction has affected what you can find on the market right now, I have not-so-great news for you. A recent Curbed Comparison exploring what’s available to rent for $1,550 a month at least inspires some hope that you could theoretically get an entire apartment for less than $2,000 a month in San Francisco. The fact that anyone might consider that and improvement is… a little alarming. But on the other hand, that report comes side by side on Curbed with the announcement that the median price to rent a single room in San Francisco is $1,350. So yeah. It’s still pretty crazy out here.

Which doesn’t really surprise anybody, I’m sure – especially not those who are still trying to spur slow-to-build cities like San Francisco to increase supply. Enter former Supervisor, now State Senator Scott Wiener, who recently introduced a bill that would compel cities who fall behind their regional housing production requirements to switch over to a slimmed-down planning process to move things along. One key detail: If the city in question is meeting the standards for production of market rate housing, the process is only required to streamline for affordable housing. Will this be the next Density Bonus Program fight? Stay tuned.