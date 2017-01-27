Crime Recap: Two Men Shot, Injured in Mission District

Photo by Lola M. Chavez
By Posted

Two men were injured in a late-night shooting in the Mission District on Thursday, the police report. The first victim, a 52-year old man, was in front of a house near 26th Street and Treat Avenue at 10:10 p.m. when he saw a man of unknown age shooting in his direction with a handgun. The victim was struck by gunfire.

Another man, a 43-year-old, was walking in the area when he saw the suspect in a car driving westbound on 26th Street. The suspect left the car and began shooting in the man’s direction. The second victim ran away and later saw that he too had been shot. The suspect fled in an undescribed vehicle westbound on 26th Street.

Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found hereVictims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

