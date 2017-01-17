Crime Recap: Stabbing, Seven Assaults, and Several Robberies in Mission

The Martin Luther King Jr. weekend was violent in the Mission District, which saw several assaults and robberies take place from Friday to Monday. One passenger was attacked by a cab driver, while another man was stabbed in a group attack and robbed. Several people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The police also reported two instances of shots being fired, but found no suspects.

On Friday, January 13, an argument between two men turned into a stabbing that sent the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At 1:42 p.m., a 28-year-old man was arguing with another man in his early 20s on Mission Street between 15th and 16th streets when the younger man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. He then fled northbound on Mission Street.

The victim was then taken to the hospital, and the police have not made an arrest.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, an 18-year-old man was near 24th and Mission streets when he was punched by an unknown assailant and robbed of his necklace. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

At 11:05 p.m on Friday, a cab drive turned into a fight that sent one man to the hospital and the cab driver to jail. A 50-year-old man was seated in a taxi near 26th and Sanchez streets when the cab driver, a 27-year-old man, got out of the car and punched him through the window. The victim then got out to confront the driver, who pushed the victim to the ground, injuring his head.

The police located and arrested the suspect, and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 1 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, a 50-year-old man was attempting to break up a fight at 26th and Mission streets when he was hit in the face with a bottle by a 37-year-old man. The suspect was arrested, and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday at 2:10 a.m., a man and a woman were attacked by four men while on a smoke break, sending the man to the hospital with a knife injury. The 30-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were near 19th and Mission streets when the group of four, one of whom was estimated to be 20 years old, attacked.

The man was stabbed and had his ID and debit card stolen. The woman was cut on the hand by the assailants while trying to break up the fight. Both then took the bus to San Francisco General Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The police have not made an arrest.

At 9 p.m. on Saturday, two young men were attacked and robbed by another man while waiting at a bus stop. The pair, aged 23 and 25, were near 18th and Mission streets when a 25-year-old man approached and punched one of the men, taking a cell phone from the other. The suspect then fled on foot eastbound on 18th Street. The police have not made an arrest.

At 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, a 23-year-old man was robbed of his food while on 16th Street between Mission and Valencia streets. The man had bought food when a 25-year-old suspect grabbed it from his hand. When the victim tried to get the food back, he was punched in the face by the suspect, who fled eastbound on 16th Street. The police have not made an arrest.

On Sunday at 1:31 a.m., two men were robbed on 16th Street between Mission and Valencia streets. The men, aged 27 and 29, were inside an unnamed business when a suspect, estimated to be in his late 20s, took one of the victim’s jackets from the back of a chair.

The other victim tried to get the jacket back, but another suspect of unknown age told the two men that the first suspect had a gun. Both suspects then fled on foot with the jacket, which had earphones, keys, and a computer battery inside it. The police have not made an arrest.

At 4:43 a.m. on Sunday, shots were fired near the intersection of 20th Street and Treat Avenue. Police officers responded to the scene and found used shell casings from a handgun, but found no other evidence. No injuries or property damage was reported and the police have not made an arrest.

At 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, a 59-year-old woman was sitting at the back of the bus near 26th and Mission streets on her phone when an unknown suspect came and snatched it from her hands. The suspect then left the bus and fled eastbound on Mission Street. The police have not made an arrest.

At 1:52 a.m. on Monday, January 16, witnesses told police they saw three men, one of whom was estimated to be 30 years old, get out of a car at 20th and Church streets and start arguing with a 28-year-old man. The group of three then hit the man, causing non-life-threatening injuries, before fleeing northbound in their car. The victim was taken to the hospital, and the police have not made an arrest.

At 3:25 a.m. on Monday, a 28-year-old man was waiting for a rideshare near 20th and Mission streets when two men in their 20s approached him. One of the men pointed a gun at the victim while the second man rifled through his pockets, taking a cellphone, tablet, wallet, ID, bank cards, phone charger, and both British and American currency. The police have not made an arrest.

And on Monday at 3:39 a.m., shots were fired at 20th and Hampshire streets. Officers responded to the scene and found casings from a handgun, but no injuries or property damage was reported.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.