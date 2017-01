Shots were fired at the corner of 19th and Hampshire streets early Friday morning, according to police. The Shot Spotter system was activated near 2:56 a.m. near the corner and officers arrived on scene, finding bullet casings but not injuries or property damage. The police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.