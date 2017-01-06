Crime Recap: Shooting and Assault Near Dolores Park

police cars crime
By Posted

A man was shot after fighting with a man who had pointed a handgun at him just outside of Dolores Park, the police report. The victim, a 29-year-old, was near 18th and Dolores streets on Thursday at 9 p.m. when he was approached by two men around 25 years old.

One of the men asked the victim for a cigarette, but the victim said he did not smoke. The same man then asked him for a lighter and when the victim pulled one out, the suspect pulled out a pistol. The victim grabbed the gun, struggling with the suspect as his partner stood nearby.

The partner then took the victim’s wallet from his pocket, at which time the gun went off and hit the victim. The two suspects also stole a cell phone before running away on foot towards Diamond Heights Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

Earlier in the day, at 4:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man was in Dolores Park when someone told him he had been robbed by another person. The victim tried to approach the person, who was not described by police, and was hit on the head with a bottle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found hereVictims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

Filed under: Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission, Topics, Trouble

Tagged:

You may also like:

One Comment

  1. Joan Bastoni
    January 6, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    sad, too many sad stories. What is the world coming too??

    but , describing the man as running from Dolores Park toward the direction of Diamond Heights Blvd confuses me.

    Reply

Post a comment

We’ve changed our comments policy. Why? Anonymity breeds boorishness. At Mission Local, we know a lot of our readers personally and whether we agree with you or not on this or that issue, we have invariably found you to be decent, well-meaning, people. The kind of readers we like to have for neighbors. We know the thoughts and opinions of the majority of our readers are not accurately reflected in the sampling we see in our comments. We don’t know why people have a difficult time commenting in an open and respectful way on the internet, but we do feel the anonymity we have afforded only contributes to the problem. Moreover, it does nothing for building community, forging bridges. Therefore and forthwith: You can sign in through Facebook to comment or you can register on our site, but you must use your full name. All other comments will be zapped. If you use your full name and still insult or defame another reader, the author or anyone else, we’ll zap those too. We hope this encourages readers who have felt unwelcome in our comments section to contribute their insights.

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy