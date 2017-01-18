Crime Recap: Man Confronting Vandals Struck with Skateboard

A man who saw two youth vandalizing a building near 20th and Mission streets on Tuesday night was hit with a skateboard after he tried to stop them. The 36-year-old victim approached the two men, both aged 23, near 9:40 p.m. and confronted them about the vandalism. One of the suspects then hit him with a skateboard before both fled on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and then police have not made an arrest.

Also on Tuesday, shots were fired on Natoma Street between 14th and 15th streets at 7:21 p.m. A 26-year-old man was in an argument with two men and a woman of unknown ages when the woman fired a handgun down the street, hitting the victim’s car. All three suspects then fled on foot. The police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.