Privacy Policy

Personal information collected:

Mission Local does not sell, share or trade customers personal information collected online with third parties. Personal information collected online will only be disclosed within our for internal use only.

Collection of Personal Information

When you create a Mission Local account the personal information we collect may include your:

~ Name

~ Delivery Address

~ Email Address

~ Telephone Number

~ Mobile Number

~ Date of Birth

~ Gender

The personal information we collect from you will be used in some or all of the following ways:

~ To deliver the products you have purchased.

~ To update you on the delivery of the product and for customer support purposes.

~ To provide you with relevant product information.

When you register as a user on MissionLocal.org, we will also use your personal information to send you marketing and/or promotional materials from time to time. You can unsubscribe from marketing information at anytime by using the unsubscribe function within the electronic marketing material.

Updating Your Personal Information

You can update your personal information anytime by accessing your account on Mission Local website.

Security of Your Personal Information

Mission Local ensures that all information collected will be safely and securely stored.

We protect your personal information by:

~ Restricting access to personal information.

~ Maintaining technology products to prevent unauthorised computer access.

~ Securely destroying your personal information when it’s no longer needed for our record retention purposes.

Mission Local uses SSL (secure sockets layer) encryption technology when processing your financial details. SSL encryption is approximated to take at least one trillion years to break, and is the industry standard. We are using third parties (Paypal, Amazon, Stripe) for all transactions. All information that is collected by us will not be rented, sold or shared with anyone outside of missionlocal.org.

Disclosure of Personal Information

We will not share your information with any other organisations other than related companies and those third parties directly related to the delivery of the products you have purchased from Mission Local website.

About Breaches of Privacy

If you believe that your privacy has been breached by Mission Local please contact us at info@missionlocal.com and we will resolve the issue.

Collection of Computer Data

When you visit MissionLocal.org, our company servers will automatically record information that your browser sends whenever you visit a website. This data may include:

~ Your computer’s IP address.

~ Browser type.

~ Webpage you were visiting before you came to our site

~ The pages with in Mission Local you visit.

~ The time spent on those pages, items and information searched for on our site, access times and dates, and other statistics.

This information is collected for analysis and evaluation in order to help us improve our site and the services and products we provide. This data will not be used in association with any other personal information.

Changes to the Privacy Policy

Mission Local reserves the right to modify and change the Privacy Statement at any time. Any changes to this policy will be published on our site.

Complaints about breaches of privacy

If you are not satisfied with the way in which we handle your enquiry or complaint, please don’t hesitate to contact us at info@missionlocal.com.