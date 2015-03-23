- Auto-renew and cancellation:
Members can cancel the auto-renewal at any time, and are responsible for canceling membership prior to 30 days before renewal date.
- Duration:
Subscriptions last for 12 months, and will auto-renew will be processed on the 1st of the month following the subscription renewal date. Mission Local will send and reminder of the auto-renewal 30 days before renewal date.
- Rates:
Annual Membership costs will remain the same as long as Mission Local member continues annual membership renewal.
- Deliveres:
The Membership Kit and Card will be received within 45 – 60 days after payment confirmation.
- Discounts and offers:
Print or save on your phone the Order Confirmation Email to have access to the advantages of the Membership.
- Personal information collected:
Mission Local does not sell, share or trade customers personal information collected online with third parties. Personal information collected online will only be disclosed within our for internal use only.
- Collection of Personal Information
When you create a Mission Local account the personal information we collect may include your:
~ Name
~ Delivery Address
~ Email Address
~ Telephone Number
~ Mobile Number
~ Date of Birth
~ Gender
The personal information we collect from you will be used in some or all of the following ways:
~ To deliver the products you have purchased.
~ To update you on the delivery of the product and for customer support purposes.
~ To provide you with relevant product information.
When you register as a user on MissionLocal.org, we will also use your personal information to send you marketing and/or promotional materials from time to time. You can unsubscribe from marketing information at anytime by using the unsubscribe function within the electronic marketing material.
- Updating Your Personal Information
You can update your personal information anytime by accessing your account on Mission Local website.
- Security of Your Personal Information
Mission Local ensures that all information collected will be safely and securely stored.
We protect your personal information by:
~ Restricting access to personal information.
~ Maintaining technology products to prevent unauthorised computer access.
~ Securely destroying your personal information when it’s no longer needed for our record retention purposes.
Mission Local uses SSL (secure sockets layer) encryption technology when processing your financial details. SSL encryption is approximated to take at least one trillion years to break, and is the industry standard. We are using third parties (Paypal, Amazon, Stripe) for all transactions. All information that is collected by us will not be rented, sold or shared with anyone outside of missionlocal.org.
- Disclosure of Personal Information
We will not share your information with any other organisations other than related companies and those third parties directly related to the delivery of the products you have purchased from Mission Local website.
- About Breaches of Privacy
If you believe that your privacy has been breached by Mission Local please contact us at info@missionlocal.com and we will resolve the issue.
- Collection of Computer Data
When you visit MissionLocal.org, our company servers will automatically record information that your browser sends whenever you visit a website. This data may include:
~ Your computer’s IP address.
~ Browser type.
~ Webpage you were visiting before you came to our site
~ The pages with in Mission Local you visit.
~ The time spent on those pages, items and information searched for on our site, access times and dates, and other statistics.
This information is collected for analysis and evaluation in order to help us improve our site and the services and products we provide. This data will not be used in association with any other personal information.
- Changes to the Privacy Policy
Mission Local reserves the right to modify and change the Privacy Statement at any time. Any changes to this policy will be published on our site.
- Complaints about breaches of privacy
If you are not satisfied with the way in which we handle your enquiry or complaint, please don’t hesitate to contact us at info@missionlocal.com.
- We’ve changed our comments policy. Why? Anonymity breeds boorishness.
At Mission Local, we know a lot of our readers personally and whether we agree with you or not on this or that issue, we have invariably found you to be decent, well-meaning, people. The kind of readers we like to have for neighbors. We know the thoughts and opinions of the majority of our readers are not accurately reflected in the sampling we see in our comments.
We don’t know why people have a difficult time commenting in an open and respectful way on the internet, but we do feel the anonymity we have afforded only contributes to the problem. Moreover, it does nothing for building community, forging bridges.
Therefore and forthwith: You can sign in through Facebook, Twitter, WordPress, or Google+ to comment, or you must use your full name. All other comments will be zapped during moderation. If you use your full name and still insult or defame another reader, the author or anyone else, we’ll zap those too. We hope this encourages readers who have felt unwelcome in our comments section to contribute their insights.
That was Beautiful about Daniel Mondragon He is the native son of San Francisco and gives me hope for the future.Spread your wings then come home Daniel your Homegirl Cindy De Losa
paulallen i think you should reread the article because you aren’t understanding the intimidation going on . When a tenant is offered a ‘buyout’ the landlord is saying ‘i want you gone’ . A so-called buyout is really a sanitized eviction . Usually the tenants need to leave San Francisco., as the amount paid would not cover a ‘market rate ‘ apartment. Do you blame someone who is mugged and handed over their wallet because they were afraid they would be beat up or shot / ? Do you say they cooperated and didn’t have to ?
The lunacy of combining storm water with sewage in the same system is quite apparent. This City seems to have no co-ordination concerning all of the services buried under asphalt and concrete, always it seems, under our busiest thoroughfares. As soon as we get a new smooth surface it is dug up by anyone with interest and ‘repaired’ in such an inept way that a major pothole develops. Our streets are like the surface of The Moon, I have driven in Istanbul, a City of 16,000,000, and their streets are so much better. I am lucky if I get 20,000 miles from my tires and my hand trembles when I send in my huge property tax cheques. We see, daily, curbs being lowered to become ADA compliant, all good, but why not at the same time bulb out the corners to create landscape areas to absorb rainwater, bore deep holes that would fill and help replenish ground water before over flowing back into the gutters. These bulb outs protected by bollards give sanctuary to pedestrians whilst making them more visible, cut in half the actual crossing distance and make any vehicular turns easier and safer. Instead we do one thing at a time to cause the maximum,noise,disruption and cost. Can we not at least, adopt the above measures at all junctions leading and contributing to our flood areas at a fraction of the cost being calculated for an approach that may not work sometime in the distant future. Even if it doesn’t completely solve the problem we have permanent valuable improvements to our quality of life and public safety. The U.S.A is so far behind concerning City Planning it’s laughable.
I hope the young man, husband and father who was stabbed in the neck at work , at a homeless encampment, is recovering well. A ChP officer working his shift. I am grateful to all our emergency responders-police, fire, medics, hospital, dispatchers, for the job they do day & night. The officer underwent emergency surgery in Critical, Intensive Care. best thoughts to his wife, children & friends.
WHAT!!!??????? PARKS ARE FREE TO THE PUBLIC. PERIOD!! EVERYONE READING THIS BETTER RISE UP BECAUSE IF THIS ALLOWED TO CONTINUE, WE ARE ALL DOOMED FOR SURE. MONEY IS THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL..
My husband and I are home owners on this block. He has lived here for 14 years.
Since so much of the housing in this neighborhood either isn’t affordable now or won’t remain affordable in the long run, I think we need as much affordable housing as possible. If the city can buy and develop the building as affordable housing that would be My preference. Having useful creative or community service and/or small businesses on the street level. Whatever the neighbord would like and doesn’t already have enough of.
My second choice option if the first is not practical would be to have it developed as part affordable housing/ part market rate, with the most affordable housing possible without the city buying. Does anyone know what that percentage could be and still have the building be profitable, although less so, for the developer? I’m sure one of the neighborhood organizations must have looked into this and I just haven’t found the info yet.
And just to help break up the polarized conversation on this, when my neighbors and I on the block talk about housing issues I hear everyone talking about how important affordable housing is. Yes, the tech workers too. Their opinions vary about the details, they vary in how informed they are, but the overall support is there from most of them.
It’s not only the louder and more extreme sounding voices who care about this. Sometimes the loud statements are off putting to people who don’t identify as activists, but I understand why the more confrontational activism is an important element in making change. I would bet that for every loud voice there are many more quiet supporters who would support any solution that is as affordable as possible while being practical. Just my opinion.
I guess I need to get my butt in gear and learn more and show up at meetings about that building.
Jason Grant Garza here … ah, illusion, false hope, empty promises, no help and plenty of pay for those running and operating the 15 bed ??? shelter. Remember this is SFGH which denied me EMERGENCY CARE and when I went with SFPD and or Sheriff I was still denied. Here is but ONE video on youtube under Jason Garza to show the illegality … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cca3_Ub550s … here is the video where I was falsely arrested, denied medical care, denied my ADA rights, held in jail for 4 days … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zr4hCybk-5k&t=66s and here is the video after the court FIASCO …. where I warned the PD that I would NOT get Due Process and NO ONE would be held accountable for the lawbreaking injury. … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-h85jVVHrd8&t=27s … there are over 1000 videos showing no help, no accountability and NO JUSTICE for the disabled … Learn the GAMES and watch the INHUMANITY … then choose whether you believe or not.