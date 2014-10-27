ML Membership

Mission Local Membership
Civic Duty
- Continued Mission Local Coverage
- Printed Publications Delivered
- Recognition on our Membership Page
Above and Beyond
- Continued Mission Local Coverage
- Printed Publications Delivered
- Recognition on our Membership Page
- 2 Tickets to Mission Local Annual Event
Legacy
- Continued Mission Local Coverage
- Mission Local T-Shirt or Tote bag
please note due to the fire, merchandise delivery has been delayed
- Printed Publications Delivered
- Recognition on our Membership Page
- 4 Tickets to Mission Local Annual Event
- Dinner with a Mission Leader
- Two weeks of advertising for your favorite Mission non profit or school event
We are funded by you!
Your Membership Goes Toward
Paid reporters who produce original content.
A developer who makes our site user friendly.
A business manager who sells and keeps in touch with our local businesses.
Philosophy
No National Ads | Fair | Thorough | Engaging | Passionate | Locally Focused
More Ways to Support Mission Local
Visit everyday and share our stories.
Patronize our business members.
Send us tips@missionlocal.com.
Investors contact lydia.chavez@missionlocal.com.
Membership FAQs
broke now. plan on joinin’ (&contributin’$ monthly) startin’ after the dayz of da dead…
Thank you!
Looking forward to supporting. All of you play a large role and a very important role not just covering the local news but keeping the community informed! This information is invaluable! Thank you and keep up the great work!
Thank you. Look forward to having you as a member!
joined! looking forward to more great stuff
Yay! Thank you!