William Monroe Palmer II, a member of the Sheriff’s Department Oversight Board in San Francisco, was arrested on Thursday in San Francisco on a bevy of sexual assault charges including forcible sodomy, assault, and sexual battery.

Palmer, 53, was booked in San Francisco county jail on Thursday morning, on five felony charges: Sodomy by use of force, assault with intent to commit a felony, false imprisonment, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury, and sexual battery by restraint.

Palmer was incarcerated for 31 years for trying to rob an off-duty police officer at gunpoint as a 17-year-old. But he advocated for his own release and was released from prison in 2019; he is currently on parole. Booking logs show he was also arrested in May for a parole violation.

As an advocate for reforming the criminal justice system who had experienced incarceration first-hand, he was a popular choice for the nascent sheriff’s oversight board in 2021. He was recently reappointed to the board this summer.

“I’ve been supportive of William Palmer, I was aware of that first arrest and it was from a former girlfriend and her story was fabricated,” said Palmer’s colleague on the sheriff’s oversight board, Julie Soo.

Palmer was booked in county jail in May for a parole violation, but has no apparent open criminal cases.

“I’m hoping that none of this is true,” Soo said.

Since its launch, the oversight board has been mired in conflict among its members, and Palmer has often been seen as a voice of reason — his colleagues designated him as the board’s liaison to the public and the media.

He is the executive director at Life After Next, a re-entry program for the formerly incarcerated, and serves as a member of the city’s Reentry Council on the Sentencing Commission. He has also worked with the Jail Justice Coalition.