Mural in progress.
At Florida and 24th streets. Photo by Robert Weiner.

  1. Who is the artist — I’ve seen a couple of what I believe to be their pieces around mission + Bernal. I’d love to know why they are!

  3. So exciting to have this on our street!
    It is beautiful and amazing to watch it unfold.
    Thank you! Thank you!!!

