San Francisco officials have discharged the vast majority of cases stemming from the Dolores hill bomb, in which police arrested 117 people, 83 of them minors, during an operation targeting the annual skateboarding event.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced today that she was discharging the vast majority of the cases against adults swept up in the mass arrests during the Dolores Park hill bomb, with the possibility of filing charges at a later date.

“Misdemeanor citations presented to our office for failure to disperse and inciting a riot will be discharged at this time,” the DA’s office wrote in a statement. “The misdemeanor citations presented to my office for inciting a riot and failure to disperse are being discharged because we can not prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury the guilt of any specific individuals cited.”

And late Friday, Katherine Miller, the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for San Francisco, said that the cases against juveniles were all being dismissed, too, confirming earlier reporting by Mission Local.

“The Juvenile Probation Department has reached out to all parents/guardians of the 81 youth cited for refusing to disperse, inciting a riot and conspiracy charges related to the hill bomb event, to inform them that we are closing out their citations with no additional action,” Miller said. The Juvenile Probation Department handles misdemeanors against juveniles.

Of the 117 people arrested that day, 113 were encircled in a kettling action by police officers; those adults and teenagers will see their cases discharged, pending further investigation. Two additional teenagers face charges of assault against an officer and resisting arrest, and the charging status of the other two adults — arrested earlier in the day — was not clear.

One of the adult who had their case discharged is facing a felony gun charge, which is awaiting further DNA analysis.

Still, the investigation into “vandalism, property crime, and other crimes” that day is still ongoing, the DA’s office said, meaning individuals swept up in the arrest could be recharged at a later date if evidence shows they took part in other alleged crimes that day, like graffiti or assaults against officers.

And the Juvenile Probation Department may also bring allegations at a later date, if they receive evidence of other wrongdoing. “At this time, the police are continuing their investigation to identify individuals who participated in other related incidents that day (such as vandalism and battery),” Miller said. “We are awaiting further information from the police.”

Class action lawsuit in the works

The announcement is not impacting a class action civil rights lawsuit against the city, according to Rachel Lederman, a protest attorney who has met with dozens of parents, teenagers, and arrested adults. Lederman said today a lawsuit would be filed in federal court, alleging civil rights violations and unlawful arrest.

“We are definitely proceeding with a lawsuit for civil rights violations, which we are planning to file as a class action so that it potentially includes everyone that was arrested on 17th Street,” said Lederman. “The police department created the class by sealing everyone into that block so that they were all treated as a mass, without any individual basis for each arrest as the constitution requires.”

The police response led to allegations of misconduct, pledges to investigate departmental policy, and promises to sue the city: Parents arriving that night to pick up their children were met with stone-faced walls of police officers. They saw their teenagers held on the street for hours in the dark, zip-tied one-by-one, and transported to Mission Station nearby, where they were released well into the night.

The last child was released at 4:15 a.m. Several teenagers urinated on themselves and had panic attacks, according to those arrested, and others had circulation to their hands cut off from the tight restraints.

The class action lawsuit, Lederman added, could be dropped altogether — if the city were to “acknowledge the police’s wrongful conduct,” compensate the arrested, drop all charges, and destroy arrest records.

“Then maybe we could work all this out,” she said.

DA can file charges later—but evidence may be tainted

Lederman, for her part, said any attempt to use fingerprints and mugshots obtained during the mass arrest to match the teenagers and young adults to crimes that day might itself be illegal — and thus could be challenged in court.

“That identifying information was seized unlawfully because the whole mass arrest was illegal,” she said. “The kids in particular were detained for this long period of time in order for them to take their thumbprints at the station — that’s the only reason they didn’t write them a ticket and release them to their parents on the street.”

The San Francisco Police Department has voluminous body camera footage from the dozens of officers patrolling the park that day, a small portion of which it showed at a Police Commission meeting last month. At that meeting, the police showed video of a metal can, a glass bottle, and two fireworks being thrown at officers.

Social media footage also shows hill bomb participants tagging a Muni tram, and graffiti was seen on Mission High School and several other buses nearby. A Muni spokesperson estimated the damage to vehicles at $70,000.

It was the largest mass arrest of teenagers in at least six years, according to Police Chief Bill Scott, coming after years of serious injuries and one death at the skateboarding event, which sees skaters from across the Bay Area “bomb” the hill by going as fast as possible down a two-block stretch of Dolores Street.

The DA has a year to file misdemeanor charges. Jenkins, in her statement, said that while she believed police had “probable cause to act to disperse the group,” the mass arrests were likely too indiscriminate to hold up in court.

“The evidence does not clearly show which specific individuals were inciting a riot, heard the dispersal orders, and refused to comply with dispersal orders,” her statement read.

That is in line with the accounts of teenagers themselves, many of whom said that they were walking home or passing through the Mission en route elsewhere when police corralled them, ordering them one way and then the other before eventually trapping them between lines of officers and arresting them.

The DA’s statement noted prosecutors would be hard-pressed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any one individual caught up in the mass arrest had heard dispersal orders and willfully remained on-site.