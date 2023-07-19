Almost two weeks after the arrests of more than 100 — mostly teenaged — skaters and passersby at the Dolores Park hill bomb, the San Francisco Police Commission on Wednesday will discuss the SFPD’s approach and possibly decide how it will proceed.

The department is expected to release body-worn camera footage and its timeline of the hours-long encounter.

On Saturday, July 8, police in riot gear shut down the popular annual skateboarding event and Dolores Park itself, issuing dispersal orders. Officers then kettled the crowds and arrested dozens of teenagers and young adults.

The children and their parents said those kept by police until the early morning hours of July 9 were not read their rights or provided toilets or shelter from the cold. The arrests have angered parents, with lawsuits brewing.

At last week’s Police Commission meeting, commissioners were unable to discuss the topic because it was not added to the agenda in time. But some commissioners took the opportunity to preview their opinions. Commissioner Jesus Gabriel Yáñez said he was “embarrassed” by the police action, and called for an investigation.

“There was a clear failure of de-escalation here,” Yáñez said last week. “There is a clear traumatization of a whole community of young people.”

Tonight’s agenda includes a discussion of the July 8 incident, as well as a discussion of Supervisor Dean Preston’s letter to the commission regarding the incident.

Follow along below for live updates on tonight’s discussion: