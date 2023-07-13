SFPD officers arrested dozens of teenagers Saturday night at the Dolores Park “hill bomb,” an annual event where skaters and bikers blast down Dolores Street. Since then, community members have expressed outrage at the police response, with a rally on Sunday and some parents of the arrested teens vowing lawsuits.

Tonight’s Police Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. will be a chance for the community to air their grievances during the General Public Comment. You can watch the meeting here.

Stay tuned for live updates from City Hall.

Lana Tleimat is an intern at Mission Local.

SENIOR EDITOR. Joe was born in Sweden and spent his early childhood in Chile, before moving to Oakland when he was eight. He attended Stanford University for political science and worked at Mission Local as a reporter after graduating, before spending time as a partner for the strategic communications firm The Worker Agency. He rejoined Mission Local as an editor in 2023.

