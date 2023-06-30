Thursday, June 29

ODC Theater: SFDanceworks: Season 6 (Mission)

This Thursday at 7 p.m. ODC Theater returns with SFDanceworks Season 6, bringing us world-class contemporary dance! This season’s program includes five different works and runs for a two hour event. The show is playing from June 29 until July 2 at ODC Theater located at 3153 17th St. Tickets can be purchased at the link here.

Friday, June 30

SF’s Free Film Night in the Park “Top Gun: Maverick”

Sundown Cinema is hosting a free film screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” in the Presidio! If you want to watch, show up to 34 Graham St. before the movie starts at 8:35 p.m. Click here for more information and future Sundown Cinema events.

Southern Exposure “We’ve Been Among You” (Mission)

Come to Southern Exposure, an art gallery in the Mission, to see their current exhibition “We’ve Been Among You.” This exhibition presents work from New Orleans-based artists Juicebox Burton and Maya Pen. The exhibition closes on July 1, so come see their work before then! Southern Exposure is located at 3030 20th St.

Dance Mission Theater: SFIAF presents Women in World Music Graduating Concert (Mission)

The Women in Jazz and World Music (WJWM) concert is the culmination of a month-long, twice weekly course at Dance Mission for high school students ages 15-18 years old who want to practice and further their abilities as vocalists. The concert is a great opportunity to hear live music from youth in San Francisco. More information and ability to RSVP here.

Saturday, July 1

2023 Fillmore Jazz Festival (July 1-2)

The Fillmore Jazz Festival is this weekend, and it is back in-person for the first time since 2019. The festival is between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and takes place on Fillmore St. between Geary and Washington Streets. There will be live music, crafts, fine art and food! More information here.

“Art Walk SF” July 2023 Block Party (Divisadero)

Want to browse or buy some art this weekend? On Divisadero St. between McAllister and Fell Streets, you can go to an art walk/block party hosted by Art Walk SF! At this event you will find local artists, tables and activities hosted by community organizations and live music. More information here.

Dance Mission 2023 “Get Free” Hip Hop Dance Festival: Kick Off Weekend July 1-2 (Mission)

Dance Mission is hosting a weekend of kick off events for “Get Free,” their weeklong dance festival. Throughout the week of events there are dance battles, classes and showcases. This Saturday’s event, Sacred Rowdiness, starts at 8 p.m. and is a showcase featuring street dance artists from around the world. For tickets and more information click here.

Paris-Dakar International Music Party at Bissap Baobab (Mission)

Bissap Baobab is hosting their weekly Paris-Dakar International Music Party on Saturday! Tickets are free if you reserve them before July 1. You can also buy tickets the night of the event for $10. If you want to dance to Afrobeats, Latin music, French music and more, come to Bissap Baobab. Click here for information on tickets.

Sunday, July 2

“Santigold” 2023 Stern Grove Festival Free Concert in the Park

If you are looking to go to one of the Stern Grove Festival Free Concert events this summer, Santigold is playing this Sunday! Tickets are free, but they must be reserved here. The event starts at 2 p.m., and Santigold’s set is expected to end around 5 p.m. You can enter Stern Grove between 19th Avenue and Sloat Blvd.

SF’s Free “Putt Hill Thrill” Disc Golf Challenge in the Park

Ever played disc golf? Want to try for free? In Potrero Hill at the Starr King Open Space, the “Putt Hill Thrill” disc golf challenge will be held by Bill’s Flying Discs! A perfect event for beginners or well-versed veterans, there will be prizes and giveaways throughout the event. This starts at 12 p.m. and ends around 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

Monday, July 3

“Motown On Mondays” DJ Night (Madrone Art Bar)

In the Lower Haight this Monday, Madrone Art Bar is hosting their “Motown on Mondays” DJ night. Entry is free and the event starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m. Come if you want to dance to mixes of your favorite classic Motown songs. Click here for more information.