A San Francisco assistant district attorney who prosecuted a man shot twice by police in 2017 — and successfully landed him in prison — was, at the time of the prosecution, dating one of the officers involved in the shooting, Mission Local has learned.

Margaret Buitrago, a prosecutor with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office in two criminal cases against police shooting victim Sean Moore, was romantically involved with Officer Colin Patino, one of the officers involved in Moore’s shooting, according to several former prosecutors at the DA’s office.

The relationship, which began during Moore’s prosecution and spanned the length of a subsequent trial, was never disclosed to Moore’s public defenders, nor did Buitrago ever recuse herself from the case.

Multiple prosecutors and public defenders called the lack of disclosure a significant ethical lapse.

“It was a serious ethical violation, it was absolutely wrong,” said Phoenix Streets, one of Moore’s public defenders, who said he was never told about the romantic relationship. “That is something that should have been known, and I would have moved to have her recused from the case.”

“This is bad, bad, bad, bad,” said Ellen Chaitin, a retired 20-year San Francisco Superior Court judge. “It sounds like first-year ethics.”

Buitrago’s prosecution landed Moore in prison, where he died of his gunshot wounds in 2020. Buitrago was dating Patino throughout Moore’s trial and subsequent incarceration.

“The cops had it out for him, the DA went along with the cops, and then the judge imposed a penalty for him,” added Streets. “If the judge hadn’t sentenced him to prison, he’d be alive.”

Still, Buitrago’s actions likely did not violate professional ethics rules at the time, according to Professor Richard Zitrin of UC College of the Law, San Francisco, a legal ethics expert who has advised the State Bar of California on its ethics standards.

But the lack of disclosure “does smack of unfairness” and gives the “appearance of impropriety,” Zitrin said, and would go against “best practices” for a district attorney’s office.

“Is it something that the defendant would benefit from knowing? Yes.”

Added Chaitin, the retired judge: “The DA’s office should have caught it and should have instructed her to recuse herself and get off the case. [Buitrago] should have done it on her own.”

Moore, a Black man, was shot on his own front steps in 2017 by Officer Kenneth Cha after the officer and his partner, Patino, responded to a noise complaint by a next-door neighbor. Moore was unarmed and repeatedly told both officers to leave his home, but the officers refused. When Patino twice swung a baton at Moore, Moore allegedly kicked him down the stairs, and Cha then shot Moore in the leg and abdomen.

Moore died three years later in San Quentin as a result of the gunshot wound to the chest.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office declined to comment. Buitrago did not respond to requests for comment.

In 2017, Buitrago was accused of lying in a formal complaint brought to the State Bar by then-Public Defender Jeff Adachi. Buitrago remains in good-standing with the State Bar.

Officer Cha is now facing homicide charges brought by ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin in the city’s second-ever homicide case against an on-duty officer. The criminal case against him, now in the hands of District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, was yesterday set for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 6.

Prosecutor met cop during case

The District Attorney’s Office, with Buitrago as prosecutor, initially charged Moore in 2017 with assault on an officer, among other charges, stemming from the shooting itself. Moore allegedly kicked and punched Cha and Patino during the altercation before his shooting.

It was at this time, after charges were filed, that Buitrago first met Patino, according to several former prosecutors.

Buitrago fought “tooth and nail” to prosecute Moore, according to Moore’s public defender, Brian Pearlman.

Pearlman, at the time, found Buitrago’s approach puzzling: He felt the criminal case against Moore was objectively weak, given Moore was on his own property and had told officers to leave, and he believed the prosecutor would have sought to drop the case.

“Any other DA would have dumped that case way before,” said Pearlman. “I didn’t realize it at the time, but she was dating Patino.”

Herman Holland, another public defender who later represented Moore, echoed that view, saying Buitrago “fought very hard to prosecute Sean.”

She never disclosed her relationship with Patino, the public defenders said.

The DA dropped the case in May 2017 after a judge dismissed most of the charges against Moore, saying officers were trespassing when they shot him. Multiple judges have since ruled the same.

Zitrin, the UC College of the Law professor, said that in 2017, prosecutorial ethics rules did not require assistant district attorneys to disclose relationships with witnesses in court. That is when Patino was a witness in one of Moore’s criminal cases and when Buitrago first prosecuted Moore.

Those rules were changed to require disclosure in November 2018.

“The rule is that a prosecutor cannot have a relationship with a witness in their own case without disclosing it to the defense and court (we do not allow it at all),” wrote San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe in an email, speaking in general terms. “It would be a State Bar ethics investigation for such conflict.”

Buitrago is now, coincidentally, an assistant district attorney in San Mateo County. Asked specifically about Buitrago’s conduct, Wagstaffe said he could not comment on personnel matters but would “examine” the facts.

‘The whole thing reeked‘

Buitrago and Patino continued their relationship, and Buitrago persisted in prosecuting Moore.

Eight months after the shooting, Buitrago again charged Moore for making “criminal threats” when he placed 158 allegedly harassing calls to Taraval Station, where Patino and Cha were stationed, between June 8 and July 31 that year; he was also charged for allegedly assaulting a jogger near his home.

Buitrago and Patino continued dating as the first and then second case against Moore proceeded, according to several former prosecutors. The two eventually married in 2021, with the ceremony being documented on Buitrago’s Facebook page.

It was Buitrago’s prosecution of Moore for the second case that landed him in prison: Moore was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison in August 2019. Critically, Patino was not involved in this case.

Moore died in San Quentin on Jan. 20, 2020.

Moore’s imprisonment has previously been reported as unrelated to the police shooting, but, as another former prosecutor in the DA’s office put it, that is questionable: “He was sentenced for harassing the officers that shot him.”

And he was prosecuted by a woman dating one of the policemen who was being sued in civil court by Moore at the time. Moore’s family eventually settled the civil case for $3.25 million in 2021, after his death.

“The more she can prosecute Sean and make him out to be the bad guy, the more she can protect her husband and justify what he originally did,” added Pearlman.

“The whole thing reeked,” added a former prosecutor. “It was really uncomfortable to see it all.”

It is not uncommon for prosecutors and police officers to befriend or date each other, but Moore’s public defenders said that at no point did Buitrago recuse herself from either case or disclose her relationship in court.

“If there was any conflict of interest, that was one — and no one has said a thing about it,” added a third former prosecutor at the DA’s office. “[Buitrago] should have been hands-off on anything related to Sean Moore.”

Additional reporting by Eleni Balakrishnan