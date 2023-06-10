Multiple people were shot at 24th Street and Treat Avenue in an apparent drive-by shooting of a party after 9 p.m. on Friday, officials and witnesses said.

All those taken to the hospital were alive, said Fire Battalion Chief Hoo, who was on scene, but the extent of the injuries was unknown.

“I just saw at least seven people on the ground bleeding,” said one police officer on the scene. The Police Departament did not release a number of victims but said multiple had been shot.

The shooter fired into a crowd of 20-25 people that had gathered outside Mission Skateboards, a skate shop on the corner that was hosting a party that had spilled over onto the sidewalk, according to an attendee.

“Everybody was chilling listening to music and you just hear some little bottle rockets, some little firecrackers or something,” said the attendee, who declined to provide a name. “And then all of a sudden you see people just start running.”

The attendee said he saw multiple people on the ground after the shooting, with some “limping around” after being “shot in the leg.”

“I been shot before, it kinda brings back memories like, ‘Oh shit,’” he said.

The party, the six-year anniversary of Mission clothing brand Dying Breed, drew a crowd that gathered outside the shop alongside DJs and vendors. The event was part of a series of recurring Friday night parties.

Several attendees gathered at Pop’s Bar five blocks from the shooting site at 24th and York immediately afterwards; most declined to speak about what happened.

One man could be overhead saying “I survived a gun shootout” outside the bar, where party attendees waited to retrieve their cars from the taped-off police scene. When asked about the event, he declined to comment.

“I’m not trynna be rude but that’s just how we do,” he said.

San Francisco police did not release the number of victims but confirmed there were “multiple shooting victims” and that their “medical conditions are unknown.”

“When officers arrived on scene they located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers summoned medics to the scene to treat and transport the victims to local area hospital,” the police said in a statement.

Multiple witnesses, however, said they believed six people were shot.

In video footage reviewed by Mission Local, multiple people could be seen on the ground while medics attended to them.

One woman who lives near the intersection and declined to provide her name said she saw a car that appeared to be a Toyota drive away, and that one of the people shot hopped into the car.

She believed six people in total were shot.

Another resident, who gave his first name as Robert, said he heard screaming when he arrived home.

“I had just driven up and I was getting my glasses. I thought it was fireworks, then I heard screaming.”

An employee working at a restaurant at that intersection said that in addition to the people shot on the corner near the clothing store Praxis, one man had run towards their corner across the street.

“There was this guy limping sorta,” he said.

“I guess he ran from there and then he fell down here,” his colleague said, gesturing outside the restaurant.

Praxis is also known to host people in the evenings, and the corner is a popular gathering spot on the weekends.

Police, who were still processing the scene shortly after, had blocked the streets at Harrison and Folsom streets. All victims had been transported to a hospital by 9:45 p.m.