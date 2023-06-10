The mass shooting that wounded nine people on 24th Street last night may have been related to an earlier fight that broke out during Carnaval, according to Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide for Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s office.

“SFPD believes it is derived from an incident that took place in Carnaval,” said Lerma, adding that the incident was related to the Dying Breed clothing shop on the corner that was celebrating its sixth anniversary on Friday night. Lerma said there was a “police response” to the original incident during Carnaval, which led police investigators to connect the two.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

Lerma added that, about a year ago, there were “other incidents” related to “vandalism and graffiti originating from folks that were hanging out there, partying.” However, this is the first violent incident related to the shop that he could recall.

All of the victims of the shooting were transported to hospitals nearby and are expected to survive, according to the police. Their wounds range from non-life-threatening to life-threatening, however.

The drive-by shooting targeted an outdoor party at the corner of 24th and Treat Avenue. The Mission-based clothing brand and shop Dying Breed was celebrating its anniversary as part of a series of semi-regular nighttime parties that involve local DJs and food vendors.

Instagram videos of the party show dozens of people inside and outside the store, listening to music and eating from taco stands planted outside.

Dying Breed and Mission Skateboards, which share a storefront at 3045 24th St., were closed on Saturday morning. TV cameramen loitered outside waiting to interview passers-by, and a police SUV parked a block away.

Lerma said that police confirmed with him witness testimony from last night: The shooting was a drive-by that targeted the crowd gathered outside Dying Breed and Mission Skateboards, which share a storefront.

“They did say that the person approached on 25th, fired into the crowd, and then took off south on Treat Avenue,” he said.

The police have reviewed surveillance footage and identified a possible suspect, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The investigative unit of the department has taken over the case, he added.

Businesses nearby uniformly described the two shops as good neighbors.

“I’ve been here for years and I love them,” said Amy Eisenstat, who has worked at the boutique clothing shop Jenny Lemons next door for almost three years. She said the workers at the skate shop are “fantastic” neighbors who have created a “sense of community” at the intersection.

Plus, she said, “they’re the only people to come out and help” when she has small issues at the shop.

The semi-regular parties on the corner are often boisterous, with DJ booths, drinks, and food, but never violent, said Skeez Nata, a barber at Gents Barber Club two doors down.

“These parties happen all the time, but it’s not violent, people are having a good time and celebrating the moment,” he said. “They’re all chill people.”

There are often lowriders stopping at the corner and parking outside the shops, and sometimes cars take over the intersection, where skid marks are evident, with sideshows, said Luis from the Sol y Luna salon across the street.

But it’s “usually people talking, drinking, hanging out — not even a rager usually,” added Jess, a barista at Temo’s Coffee a block away.

Lerma said there was currently no plan to hold a community meeting, but that “if folks wants to express their options, we want to hear that.” He said that if there is any new information or if community members push for a meeting, “we’ll obviously get folks together.”

