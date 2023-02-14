Barricade is a big word for the “Road Closed” signs placed on Capp between 19th and 22nd streets, in an attempt to curb sex work on the block. Breaching them does not require a Mack Truck; since their installation on Friday, the San Francisco Police Department has received three reports of vandalized or damaged barriers, and issued 12 traffic citations in the area.

“Hours later, drivers pushed them aside, or in some cases, completely drove over them,” a Capp Street resident, who asked to remain nameless, wrote to Mission Local.

A gap in the 20th St. barricades. Taken Feb. 10, 2023. Photo shared with Mission Local.

The neighbor worried about the newly introduced safety threat posed by the dismantled barriers, describing a “piece of steel angled upward waiting to impale a passing motorcyclist or bicyclist”

A damaged barricade. Taken Feb. 12, 2023. Photo shared with Mission Local.

Fire trucks and ambulances drivers also moved the barricades according to an employee at Diosa Blooms, a flower shop on the corner of 22nd and Capp streets, who worked over the weekend. She said that residents were moving the barricades back into the street throughout the weekend, which was confirmed by another neighbor.

A resident of 398 Capp St., at the corner of 19th, said that the barricades were pushed off to the side this morning. He saw the SFMTA’s Sign Shop team putting them back at 8:30 a.m., and that they had been moved again by 9:30.

Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide for Supervisor Hillary Ronen, said that the barriers are temporary, because the SFMTA currently does not have enough concrete or water barriers to barricade the entire passage.

Lerma said that Ronen’s office has asked that the department put up whatever they have in stock in the meantime, to “show good faith to the neighbors.” These barricades should be up in the next one or two days, and the whole passage should have more permanent barriers in a week.

He said that the Municipal Transportation Agency is replacing the temporary barricades as needed. The passage also has police officers on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as a lieutenant collecting evidence to build cases.

When Mission Local visited on Monday afternoon, all the barricades were intact, besides those on 19th Street.

Barricades at 19th and Capp St. on Monday afternoon. Taken Feb. 13, 2023. Photo by Christina MacIntosh.