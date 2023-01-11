Police blocking off 16th Street at Valencia Street after a driver struck a pedestrian at the intersection
Police at 6:58 p.m. block off 16th Street, from Valencia Street to Julian Avenue, after a driver struck a pedestrian at the intersection earlier that evening. (Photo by David Mamaril Horowitz)

An elderly woman was struck in a crosswalk at 16th and Valencia Streets this evening, according to Officer Gian Tozzini, one of numerous police officers at the scene.

Tozzini said he was told that the woman suffered life-threatening injuries, and she was taken to San Francisco General Hospital by an ambulance with the lights on and the sirens blaring.

Police responded to the call at 5:51 p.m. and found that the driver struck the woman at the eastern intersection of the crosswalk while making a right turn from south to east, Tozzini said. 

The driver’s turn was legal, and he remained at the scene, Tozzini said.

The woman “may have fallen in the crosswalk prior to being struck — we’re trying to determine that,” Tozzini said at around 7 p.m. “We’re still investigating.”

In the meantime, officers have taped off the eastern section of 16th Street, between Valencia Street and Julian Avenue.

As of about 7 p.m, there was no ETA for when the street would be reopened; it could be a couple of hours, Tozzini said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

