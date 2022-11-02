See more The protest is underway. pic.twitter.com/Ij60TrqMUM — Mission Local (@MLNow) November 2, 2022

UPDATE AT 1:41 p.m.: Around 40 teachers called off at Balboa High, one staffer told Mission Local.

UPDATE AT 1:12 p.m.: At Sanchez Elementary, there are around two teachers compared to the usual 12 or 14, said Mirna Cheek, a paraeducator at the school.

Cheek said she had planned to walk out but came in when told she wouldn’t be able to use her sick hours.

The EMPowerSF system has left her without health insurance since the beginning of February — and a surgery at the end of that month billed her for about $32,000. Money from her paycheck goes toward paying it off every other week, she said.

END UPDATES

More than 100 educators across the school district called out of work Wednesday morning to protest the ongoing payroll crisis that has left more than 3,000 employees unpaid, mispaid or underpaid, according to teachers.

It comes in advance of a 2:30 p.m. protest rally and vigil at the San Francisco Unified School District’s 555 Franklin Street offices. Educators from at least 16 sites are planning to attend, said Greg McGarry, an English teacher and a member of the Union Building Committee at Mission High who worked on organizing the rally and vigil.

“I don’t want anyone to put their family and jobs at risk, but I think some of us are willing to,” McGarry said.

It’s unclear how many educators are taking a day off work, but McGarry and other educators estimated that some 100 teachers had called in sick or taken personal time off at Mission High, Balboa High and Washington High. The action by rank-and-file educators is unsanctioned by the United Educators of San Francisco union or its leadership.

McGarry said he confirmed that at least 20 teachers from Mission High called out of work. This morning at Mission High school, the principal, Darrell Daniels, appeared unconcerned and collected.

“We’re fine and covered, we have all classes covered,” Daniels said.

Jessica Hobbs Alvarez, a literacy specialist teacher at Hillcrest Elementary participating in a sick-out protest, estimated that 30 educators — teachers, paraeducators, librarians and social workers — were taking personal time off or a sick day at Hillcrest Elementary.

The actions taken by educators appear to vary site by site, educators told Mission Local. Other educators — including at least eight to 10 elementary schools — are taking part in “work-to-rule,” meaning they aren’t working beyond their contracted hours, Cynthia Lasden, an elected union leader at McKinley Elementary, told Mission Local on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE AT 1:41 p.m.:

Most classroom educators at McKinley Elementary — if not all of them — are teaching their classes but skipping meetings to leave school during contracted work hours to attend the 2:30 p.m. protest, Lasden said.

Similar actions are taking place at Thurgood Marshall, where educators are teaching through the school day, but — with full support from the site’s administration — plan to skip the usual department meeting to attend the 2:30 p.m. protest, said Joanna Siegfried, a chemistry teacher at Thurgood Marshall Academic High School.

Lasden added that these actions — which are different from keeping to contracted hours with a “work-to-rule” schedule — are happening at multiple school sites.

END UPDATE

Preparations for today also varied by site.

At Washington High, for example, teachers notified site administration and did three days of talking about it at the drop-off and pick-up, passing out information to families, said Chris Clauss, a special education teacher at Washington High. Educators at the high school also held teach-ins on Monday and Tuesday to inform students about the Wednesday protest and posted asynchronous work that students wouldn’t miss out on a day of learning, Clauss added.

The vigil this afternoon will honor long-time paraeducator Eddy Alacron, who worked at James Lick Middle School, who died this summer. Issues with the payroll left him unenrolled from his insurance at the worst possible time; his sister Jackie has said that “struggling to reinstate insurance with a cancer diagnosis and unable to properly tend to his sickness took a toll on Alarcon and his loved ones.”

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne pointed to actions taken by the district to remedy the issues, including off-cycle checks, contracting a fixer firm, launching a call center, reassigning staff to payroll issues, and launching a public-facing EMPowerSF website.

In March, Mission Local broke the news that the January rollout of the new payroll system, EMpowerSF, left errors in the paychecks of teachers across the district. In September, the school district hired the management consultant firm Alvarez & Marsal to fix, stabilize and assess the issue in an ongoing contract that will cost up to $2.8 million; Mission Local found that the firm has a troubling history.

At the Oct. 25 Board of Education meeting presentation about the state of the payroll debacle, Wayne said that incoming help tickets were outpacing ticket closures.

“We are fed up with waiting,” Dante Popalisky, a teacher at Washington High School, said in a press release on this afternoon’s rally. “People are leaving or preparing to leave. People at my school and across SFUSD aren’t getting paid.”