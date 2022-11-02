UPDATED AT 4:45 p.m.:

Traffic was halted on Franklin Street as well over 200 educators across some 20 school sites filled the street in front of the school district headquarters at 3 p.m. to protest the Empower pay crisis. Chants quickly overpowered the music.

See more Traffic is halted at 555 Franklin as educators protest the SFUSD payroll debacle. pic.twitter.com/ngG7Nng0Jv — Mission Local (@MLNow) November 2, 2022

“What do we want?” shouted Evelyn Sanchez, a teacher at San Francisco Community School and a protest organizer.

“Paychecks!” responded the crowd.

“When do we want them?”

“Now!”

Educators fill the street in front of the school district headquarters to protest the ongoing payroll debacle. Photo by David Mamaril Horowitz.

More than 3,000 educators have been impacted across the San Francisco School District by the EMPowerSF payroll debacle, according to Alvarez & Marsal, the firm recently hired to assess and fix the EmPowerSF payroll system.

At the corner of 555 Franklin St., teachers took turns at the mic to share their stories.

Chris Clauss, a special education teacher and union building representative at Washington High, was one of the first speakers to kick off the rally, speaking of her coworkers who had suffered lost income due to the crisis.

Chris Clauss, a special education teacher and union building representative at Washington High, speaks at the EMPowerSF protest on Nov. 2. Photo by David Mamaril Horowitz.

One of her close friends, she said, received a negative- or zero-dollar paycheck for the third time in four months.

In solidarity with he teacher, the crowd booed.

That teacher, who was interviewed by Mission Local in September, was also in the crowd.

When Dana — we called her Dana — spoke with Mission Local in September, she detailed how having $6,000 deducted from their summer paycheck impacted her life. That error took about a month to fix at the end of August — but when it was, $5,000 was deducted in taxes instead of the usual several hundred dollars.

At the time, the relatively new teacher asked to remain anonymous out of fear of losing her job.

Then, the October paycheck came in last Friday.

An educator’s incorrect paycheck. Photo courtesy of Chris Clauss.

It stated that she owed more than $20,000, and after that deduction, she got nothing.

After reaching out to Chief Technology Officer Melissa Dodd, she was able to get a check on Tuesday — but at this point, Kelley Tran is willing to go on the record. Tran said she loves her colleagues and has received overwhelming support from them. The last time she wasn’t paid, she said, she told herself she would leave if it happened again; at this point, she’s looking at other schools and school districts.

Kelley Tran teaches at Washington High School. Photo courtesy of Kelley Tran.

“I just felt mad and angry that this was happening again, and because I was still recovering from the last time,” Tran said. “I still hadn’t paid off everything that I borrowed to make up for last time, and then just seeing, it was very demoralizing, demeaning, and just very heart-breaking to see.”

In the meantime, the incorrect $5,000 deduction forces her to save where she can. She limits her spending on food and gas and no longer attends therapy. She’s considering dropping out of her Doctor of Education program at University of San Francisco.

Rafael Picazo, the president of the SEIU 1021, spoke in solidarity as a participant rather than the head of his union. The crowd repeated each statement.

“We’re all tired,” he said. “We all need to be paid. We all need medical insurance. We all need to live.”

Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne was in attendance. He declined to comment on the protest, saying he was there to listen.

“Every month, I’m scared to look at my paystub. We are literally on Facebook, right before midnight, like, ‘Oh my God, how am I going to get paid this month? How am I going to pay my bills? Because you never know,” Rori Abernathy, a teacher at James Denman Middle School, told Mission Local. “We have our own families. We have our own children. We have our own elderly people and families going on and we have to be able to pay our bills. Everybody out there should ask themselves, ‘Would you just go to work every day for free?”

It subsided around 4:15 p.m., and traffic soon continued.

At 4:33 p.m., a group of teachers spotted Melissa Dodd, the Chief Technology Officer, inside the building.

They shouted through the glass window: “Melissa Dodd! Pay us! Pay us!”

UPDATE AT 1:41 p.m.: Around 40 teachers called off at Balboa High, one staffer told Mission Local.

UPDATE AT 1:12 p.m.: At Sanchez Elementary, there are around two teachers compared to the usual 12 or 14, said Mirna Cheek, a paraeducator at the school.

Cheek said she had planned to walk out but came in when told she wouldn’t be able to use her sick hours.

The EMPowerSF system has left her without health insurance since the beginning of February — and a surgery at the end of that month billed her for about $32,000. Money from her paycheck goes toward paying it off every other week, she said.

END UPDATES

ORIGINAL STORY

More than 100 educators across the school district called out of work Wednesday morning to protest the ongoing payroll crisis that has left more than 3,000 employees unpaid, mispaid or underpaid, according to teachers.

It comes in advance of a 2:30 p.m. protest rally and vigil at the San Francisco Unified School District’s 555 Franklin Street offices. Educators from at least 16 sites are planning to attend, said Greg McGarry, an English teacher and a member of the Union Building Committee at Mission High who worked on organizing the rally and vigil.

“I don’t want anyone to put their family and jobs at risk, but I think some of us are willing to,” McGarry said.

It’s unclear how many educators are taking a day off work, but McGarry and other educators estimated that some 100 teachers had called in sick or taken personal time off at Mission High, Balboa High and Washington High. The action by rank-and-file educators is unsanctioned by the United Educators of San Francisco union or its leadership.

McGarry said he confirmed that at least 20 teachers from Mission High called out of work. This morning at Mission High school, the principal, Darrell Daniels, appeared unconcerned and collected.

“We’re fine and covered, we have all classes covered,” Daniels said.

Jessica Hobbs Alvarez, a literacy specialist teacher at Hillcrest Elementary participating in a sick-out protest, estimated that 30 educators — teachers, paraeducators, librarians and social workers — were taking personal time off or a sick day at Hillcrest Elementary.

The actions taken by educators appear to vary site by site, educators told Mission Local. Other educators — including at least eight to 10 elementary schools — are taking part in “work-to-rule,” meaning they aren’t working beyond their contracted hours, Cynthia Lasden, an elected union leader at McKinley Elementary, told Mission Local on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE AT 1:41 p.m.:

Most classroom educators at McKinley Elementary — if not all of them — are teaching their classes but skipping meetings to leave school during contracted work hours to attend the 2:30 p.m. protest, Lasden said.

Similar actions are taking place at Thurgood Marshall, where educators are teaching through the school day, but — with full support from the site’s administration — plan to skip the usual department meeting to attend the 2:30 p.m. protest, said Joanna Siegfried, a chemistry teacher at Thurgood Marshall Academic High School.

Lasden added that these actions — which are different from keeping to contracted hours with a “work-to-rule” schedule — are happening at multiple school sites.

END UPDATE

Preparations for today also varied by site.

At Washington High, for example, teachers notified site administration and did three days of talking about it at the drop-off and pick-up, passing out information to families, said Chris Clauss, a special education teacher at Washington High. Educators at the high school also held teach-ins on Monday and Tuesday to inform students about the Wednesday protest and posted asynchronous work that students wouldn’t miss out on a day of learning, Clauss added.

The vigil this afternoon will honor long-time paraeducator Eddy Alacron, who worked at James Lick Middle School, who died this summer. Issues with the payroll left him unenrolled from his insurance at the worst possible time; his sister Jackie has said that “struggling to reinstate insurance with a cancer diagnosis and unable to properly tend to his sickness took a toll on Alarcon and his loved ones.”

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne pointed to actions taken by the district to remedy the issues, including off-cycle checks, contracting a fixer firm, launching a call center, reassigning staff to payroll issues, and launching a public-facing EMPowerSF website.

In March, Mission Local broke the news that the January rollout of the new payroll system, EMpowerSF, left errors in the paychecks of teachers across the district. In September, the school district hired the management consultant firm Alvarez & Marsal to fix, stabilize and assess the issue in an ongoing contract that will cost up to $2.8 million; Mission Local found that the firm has a troubling history.

At the Oct. 25 Board of Education meeting presentation about the state of the payroll debacle, Wayne said that incoming help tickets were outpacing ticket closures.

“We are fed up with waiting,” Dante Popalisky, a teacher at Washington High School, said in a press release on this afternoon’s rally. “People are leaving or preparing to leave. People at my school and across SFUSD aren’t getting paid.”