San Francisco’s biggest literature night, Lit Crawl, will be back from 5 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22. Mission Local will be on the scene to capture the 30 free literary events happening throughout the Mission.
As the annual finale of Litquake , Lit Crawl is a one-night literary pub crawl in the Mission. Readers can meet with authors, poets and publishers across different venues. This year, 12 bars, bookstores and galleries will host. Most are located between 15th and 24th streets on Valencia and Mission Street.
Don’t know where to go? Follow our guide below. You can select the tags that you’re interested in, and click on each box to see the details.
Save this page. Mission Local reporters will be on the scene. The events with reporting and videos will be highlighted on Saturday. So, even if you can’t make it, you can get a sense of it.
Phase1 5:00-6:00 PMB.A.R. Presents Between Spirit and Stone: A Julia Vinograd Memorial Screening & Reading Embattled Homeland: Readings by Authors Born in Ukraine, Russia and Moldova Noir at the Bar with the Mystery Writers of America One Page Wonders: CCA MFA Reading Poets Crawleate: Bay Area Poet Laureates Represent! Sarabande Books The Ruby UN/REST
Phase2 6:30-7:30 PMThe Living Room: Saturday Night Special Zyzzyva’s Fall All Stars Speaking Axolotl The Ana Tale in the City - A Literary Relay Race Bazaar Writers Salon Manic D Press Reunion The Fabulist Presents: Utopia Hunters Friends of the SFPL: Handler-Brown Residents University of San Francisco Graduate Writers Association Reading Happy Endings
Phase3 8:00-9:00 PMWrite Now! Taking BIPOC Stories Directly to the People Writers Without Borders by the Stanford Online Writing Certificate Program Cliterary Salon Club Chicxulub Dream States The Levant is a Resistance Song in the Bay's Mouth by Arab American Poets KQED Presents ¿Donde Esta Mi Gente? AGNI’s 50th Anniversary Local Roots, Global Reach: Fourteen Hills, Reed Magazine, and Santa Clara Review Literary Speakeasy: A Toast to Lit Crawl
Want to plan your route? The map shows all the venues for the Lit Crawl Night. Click on the dot to see the event name at each phase.