Privacy Policy

By using Mission Local’s website, and/or signing up to comment, donate or subscribe to our newsletter, you consent to information practices outlined in our Privacy Policy.

We track how our visitors use this site to understand what viewers are reading and whether they are moving to different links on our website. We also analyze and aggregate information about use patterns and share the aggregated data with our advertisers (for example, we keep track of how many users see and click on particular advertisements). We also collect personal information when you register for newsletters, comment or donate.

We will not release your name, email address or any other personal information to anyone without your consent, unless we are under a legal order to do so, or there is an emergency involving danger to a person or property. We will not provide our advertisers or anyone else outside Mission Local with any information specific to you unless we have your consent.

If you chose to provide your personally identifiable information for the purposes of a third-party contest, survey or newsletter, your consent shall be deemed to be given for the release of your personally identifiable information with regard to that third party only, in addition to Mission Local. Only authorized Mission Local employees or consultants are allowed access to personal information about you. Any employee or consultant who violates our privacy and security policies is subject to disciplinary action.

We occasionally have service contractors, third-party agents, subsidiaries, affiliates, and joint ventures that perform functions on our behalf, including but not limited to credit card processing and website hosting. They have access to personal information needed to perform their functions and are contractually obligated to maintain the confidentiality and security of the data. They are restricted from using or altering this data in any way other than to provide the requested services to Mission Local. In addition, we may always share, disclose, and transfer all information, postings, and any and all other personal and non-personal information we have collected to a successor entity in the case of the sale or transfer of the assets of Mission Local, corporate reorganization, merger, change in control, or other similar transaction.

Remember that any information you share in public areas, such as the Mission Local’s comments area, becomes public and therefore this Privacy Policy does not apply to any information you choose to make public. We encourage visitors to Misson Local to be cautious about what they disclose and that they do not post any personal information that they expect to keep private. Personally Identifiable Information is information that can be used to contact you or determine your specific identity. If other information is linked to this information, it also becomes Personally Identifiable Information.