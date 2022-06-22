Two people were shot this morning before 10 a.m. on a Muni subway train traveling between Forest Hill and Castro stations, according to law enforcement.

One victim was killed, and another was transported to the hospital, District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar wrote in a tweet. The male shooter, meanwhile, purportedly fled when the train arrived at Castro station at Market and Castro streets around 10 a.m.

Melgar said the suspect is not considered an active shooter, but is still at large.

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

According to the SFPD, officers responded to the Forest Hill Muni station at 9:56 a.m. following reports of a shooting, but when they arrived the train had left the station towards the Castro District. Officers then headed to the Castro station, but the shooter had apparently fled by the time they arrived.

The SFPD has begun an investigation into the shooting, and the underground travel has been suspended between the two stations. SFPD spokesperson Allison Maxie said in a statement that the shooter was male and wearing dark clothing.

“We have too many guns out there. Too, too many,” wrote Melgar in a later tweet this morning.

Maxie added that the shooting did not appear to be connected to Pride festivities or targeting the LTBTQ community.

SFMTA spokesperson Erica Kato confirmed police activity at Castro station, but declined to comment on the incident. Due to the suspended train lines, Kato said bus shuttle service was transporting people between West Portal and Castro stations.

The quiet, residential area between Forest Hill and the Castro rarely sees gun violence. San Francisco’s most recent prior shooting took place on June 19 in the Marina District — another area where shootings are unusual.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

