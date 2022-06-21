Pride is making its grand return after a two-year break, and it is in full swing with fetes from DJ parties to disco parties, all leading up to the Pride Parade, the biggest celebration of all things queer and the rights that come along with it.

The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m on June 26 at the corner of Market and Beale streets, and it wraps at Market and Eighth Streets. Maybe this is your first time celebrating, or maybe you’re an experienced-Pride-returnee who spent months pining after this time of year. Either way, we’ve got you covered. We outlined a few events worth checking out in the city’s jam-packed lineup for Pride.

Commemorate pride with the Mission coffee shop

The queer coffee shop, Milk SF, is kicking off its first Pride Celebration since officially opening in the Mision District in June 2021 with events stacked for every day this week.

A few of the highlights in the itinerary include queer mingling over discounted drinks, political discussions with the Harvey Milk Democratic Club, and a drag show with local drag artist Dot Comme (enter after paying a suggested $10 cover).

And so much more. Read up on the event schedule here.

Listen to a Live Book Reading by Queer YA Author

Sour Cherry, a queer comic-book shop, will mark its fourth month in the Mission with a handful of festivities for locals to enjoy.

Author Amy G. Dalia will be in the house reading and signing copies of their book, Like it or Not, a contemporary retelling of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, on June 22 at 7 p.m at 3187 16th St intersection.

Dalia will stick around the store the following week to discuss the book at 7 p.m. on June 28 and host a short story workshop at 6:30 p.m on June 29.

Participate in a Trans Clothes Exchange

Come down to 289 Eighth St intersection or “Transfabulous Clothing Exchange & Overflow Lounge” hosted by adult-boutique store Wicked Grounds.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m on June 24, the store encourages people to come to swap old clothes (or not. People can come by if they’re just seeking some gender affirmation). People can also come by to grab a drink from the cafe next door and enjoy nice company.

Payment is based on donations to help keep the boutique running, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. All are welcome.

Secure your tickets and see more details here.

March for Trans Rights

Advocate for the rights of trans people by joining the Trans March from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 24.

Preceded by an intergenerational Youth & Elders brunch and a resource fair, the march starts at Dolores St. and 18th St and culminates at Taylor and Turk St, where a brief program of speakers will take place.

The march itself is around 45 minutes. Folks are encouraged to bring comfortable shoes and to prepare for the San Francisco weather.

Afterward, people will migrate to the march after-party at El Rio. The festivities will last for a while, from 6 p.m to 2 a.m. You can buy your tickets in advance for $25 or at the door for $30.

Check out the details of the event in advance here.

Spend the afternoon at a Drag Contest

Compete for the title of Best Drag Performer and a $1,000 cash prize at this year’s Castro contest.

The preliminary rounds will take place at Castro Family Block Party from 11 a.m to 5 p.m on June 25 at Noe St. between Market and Beaver streets.

The semi-finals are at noon. Finals take place at 4 p.m. where the grand prize and a runner-up prize of up to $500 will be delivered. Semi-finalists compete on stage in a “lip-sync for their lives.”

You won’t want to miss it.

Put your hat in the ring by completing a free application. Registration and event details can be found here.

Enjoy Spoken Poetry

Medicine for Nightmares is hosting Pride in Words, a literary reading and open mic featuring LD Green, Caleb Luna, Mimi Temptest, and other LGBTQ+ authors at 7 p.m. on June 22 at 3036 24th St.

If you want your turn at the mic, the event is offering eight slots for mic performers to share queer works for up to three minutes at the readings. But arrive early! Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Join the 42nd Annual SF Pride Run

Throw on some sneakers and build up a sweat as you race along the San Francisco FrontRunner’s 5K loop course in Golden Gate Park (or 10K course, if you’re feeling up for it). Kids can join the Kids Dash.

Lacing up this year will raise money for the Lyric Center for LGBTQ+ Youth.

Come engage in the community during Pride Month on June 25th. The event is happening from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m and costs $45 to run, but all are welcome to watch. Register to run here.